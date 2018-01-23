Too much master plan?

It appears true that Douglas County has a lot of master plan for its size.

According to information provided by the county, state law barely requires the county to have a planning commission, and not much master plan at that rate.

For counties with fewer than 100,000 people, state law requires only that the county have a public services and facilities element with an above-ground utility plan.

That element is required to show a population plan estimating the total number of people the county can support provisions concerning public buildings, general plans for sewer drainage and utilities and a school facilities plan.

The Douglas County plan has a lot more to it than that, including elements addressing conservation, historic preservation, housing, agriculture, growth management, economic development, land use and regional and community plans.

Most of those elements have been in the plan since it was produced in 1996 after more than four years worth of meetings and debate.

Does that mean we should pull them out and reduce the plan to a single element dealing with a pretty esoteric answer?

During 2016, the term "master plan" appeared more than 100 times in The Record-Courier.

Cited frequently by opponents to growth, the plan addresses many of the issues residents seek to bring under control.

We know plenty of folks who wouldn't mind a far reduced master plan. We're not sure that would make the majority of residents very happy.