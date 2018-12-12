Time for Muller Parkway to meet reality

The argument that Muller Lane Parkway should be four lanes down its length is belied by the fact that the county is only required to build two lanes.

At $6.6 million for 2.1 miles, the parkway is a pretty pricey piece of roadway crossing agricultural land owned by the Park family.

Under an agreement with the Parks, the county has six years to build the road after the right of way is dedicated.

That dedication could happen today and the county would have to build the road or give up the right of way forever.

Honestly, we could argue that might be the best way to handle it.

On Monday, commissioners heard that Muller Lane Parkway is just a piece of the puzzle.

Extension of Heybourne Road, expansion of Stephanie Way and Riverview are all required to keep the county at traffic level of service C.

We actually agree with Nancy McDermid that traffic at Buckeye Road and Highway 395 is going to get much, much worse in the near future.

The same can be said for the length of Highway 395, where residents of the towns are already complaining about people using their streets to dodge traffic on Main Street.

Demanding four lanes from private property owners to build the parkway when a third of the road is only going to be two lanes seems like bending over a dollar to pick up a dime.