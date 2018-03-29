Tiger a drill instructor at Paris Island

Marine Drill Instructor Sgt. Matthew Boyd appears briefly in an ESPN video called "The Making of a Marine."

Valdis "Mama" Boyd said Matthew, a 2008 Douglas High graduate, is the voice you hear telling fresh Marine recruits to get off the bus at Paris Island.

Matthew is also leading the graduating Marines on parade at the end of the four-minute video.

If you want to watch it you can Google ESPN Making of a Marine or go to http://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=21330980

■ ■ ■

Sheriff's Capt. Dan Britton provided a ray of sunshine during Monday's tentative budget hearings.

When asked about scams, Dan pointed out that most of them come from out of the country.

"I've even had a Capt. Britton of the sheriff's office call me," he said.

I imagine that conversation involved the Capt. Britton from the alternate universe (goatee and all) threatening to come over and arrest our Capt. Britton.

The real point is that anyone can pretend to be anyone over the phone, online and sometimes even in person. If you don't know who you're handing money to, find out for sure before you buy any gift cards or go to Western Union.

■ ■ ■

I got word on Wednesday that former Gardnerville Town Board member Mike Philips died on Sunday.

His sister, Lynne Cauley, said he'd suffered a major heart attack.

Mike was 72 years old. He left the town board in 2014 after hitting the 12-year term limit.

I last saw Mike just before Carson Valley Days 2016. He was checking to see if we wanted a banner for the event, which helps fund the Boy Scouts. We did.

He is survived by his wife of nearly a quarter of a century, Annette, sons Mike and Colin, daughter Jamie Lehman and a whole passel of grandkids, family and friends.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21