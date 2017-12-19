Stay safe this holiday

The deaths of two Northern Nevadans in a Dec. 14 head-on collision on Highway 395 was a reminder of how quickly tragedy can strike.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they were headed home when big pickup strayed into the path of their sedan.

It took until Tuesday for the highway patrol to notify next of kin for one of the victims.

There will be a lot of people on the roads traveling this week for the Christmas holiday. Those drivers will have their hands full with vehicles packed with presents and family members.

We wish it were enough to be careful, to stay alert and awake, to do all the things that professionals suggest to keep yourself and your family safe.

Sometimes it isn't, and that's when seatbelts, air bags, and sometimes just luck, are all that makes the difference.

So buckle up and slow down on the highways this week. Keep track of the weather and watch out for other motorists.

Make sure your vehicle maintenance is up to speed, including checking your windshield wipers and fluid, and tires before you go.

It's not a bad idea to pick times and routes to travel when traffic is light.

We love the Sierra scenery, but it's an easy distraction. Better to pull over and soak it in before continuing your trek with your eyes on the road.

We hope to see all of our readers back here after their Christmas break, safe and sound, and ready to begin a new year.