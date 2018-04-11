Showcasing Valley business

On Thursday, Carson Valley will celebrate its mercantile heritage in Gardnerville with the 2018 Business Showcase.

Unlike many places in the West, Genoa was created to sell supplies to pioneers, first headed over the Sierra and then when the Comstock Lode was discovered, going the other way.

When Gardnerville was founded a quarter of a century later, it was on the main road to Bodie just in time for the boom.

Teams of horses transported wagonloads of food and supplies to the California town.

Another quarter century down the road, the town of Minden was founded by Valley rancher H.F. Dangberg Jr.

The town was built with the railroad in mind, and it provided a valuable hub to get Carson Valley's rich agricultural bounty to market.

A key lesson here is that it's better to sell things to people who are digging for gold than to do the digging yourself.

On Thursday, there will be some treasure for the having at the 18th annual Business Showcase sponsored by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The event has grown to about 100 booths. An estimated 2,000 guests came to the free showcase to check out specials, taste samplings from restaurants and check out the Valley's various businesses.

Founded at the turn of the 21st Century to show off Douglas County business, the showcase has been a popular spot for businesses that want to be seen and the people who want to see them.