Showcasing Valley business

Today we celebrate Carson Valley's true heritage at the Business Showcase in Gardnerville.

When Genoa was founded in 1851, it was as a trading post, selling food and supplies to those bound for the California gold fields.

Even the vaunted Pony Express was a business venture, though it was never as successful in its brief life as its re-enactment would be a century later.

A decade later, the town once more found itself as shopkeeper to gold seekers, this time headed the other way to the Comstock.

There wasn't even a bridge across the river linking Genoa to the East Fork provinces until the 1870s, after much of the excitement along the western route had died down.

The seeds for Gardnerville came from Genoa, but they were watered by the discovery of gold in Bodie. When Lawrence Gilman moved the Kent House to a spot next to where the J.T. stands now, it was to take advantage of the route south through the Pine Nuts.

When H.F. Dangberg Jr. founded Minden in the early years of the 20th Century, it was in conjunction with the V&T Railway spur south from Carson City. That's because the road between here and the capital was awful and the county was unwilling to do anything about it.

With the exception of the state highways and a few regional roads, many of the streets in Douglas County were built by private enterprise.

Carson Valley's business community is just that, a community. It will be on display starting 3 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.