Rosalee Rieman takes aim at Olympics

I would pity the student who acted up in future agriculture teacher Rosealee Rieman's class.

The daughter of Eric Rieman and Analynn Settelmeyer is a crack shot for one thing.

She will be representing the Silver State in the Junior Olympics April 15-19 in Colorado Springs, her mom said.

Rosealee qualified for both the air rifle and the .22 long rifle this year.

"Not a lot of kinds qualify for two disciplines," Analynn said.

Rosealee is just going to do the air rifle this year, having qualified for the firearm last year.

Another difference is that Rosalee is going to the University of Nevada, Reno, which means she is under NCAA rules.

"She can't accept any money," Analynn said. "But when you have a child so driven like mine, then you just stand aside and say 'yes dear.'"

Rosalee's goal is to compete in the summer Olympics in Tokyo or Paris.

She's attending UNR to get her agriculture teaching degree.

If she can hit a little target with a rifle, imagine the deadly aim she'll have winging a blackboard eraser at a recalcitrant student.

Analynn also tipped me that Bently Ranch, managed by Matt Mckinney, won the cow-calf beef quality assurance award from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association

"It's a pretty prestigious award," Analynn said. "It means your operation demonstrates the best care and feeding for the animals."

The association had similar high praise for the Bently spread.

"The ranch has a focus of doing the right thing in all aspects of beef production," they said "Bently Ranch takes on a relaxed and low-stress attitude with a commitment to proper animal care and handling. With a recent focus on selling direct to the consumer, the ranch has noticed a big difference in the quality of their cattle thanks to implementing BQA practices."

Matt and I spent a little quality time in Chris Bently's classic pickup during the Parade of Lights. Next time I'm grand marshal, I'll see if Matt will let me drive.

Mike Katusich came by the other day with a flier for the Antelope Valley Lions Club's 18th annual Cow Pasture Golf Tournament on April 7.

For $30, players will be able to hit some balls at Baldo Giorgi Country Club seven miles south of Topaz Lake.

Admission gets you beer, soda, and water through nine holes of golf, and a barbecue lunch afterward. Funds support the Lions Club scholarship fund to support Coleville High School students in memory of Jackie Giorgi.

Contact Mike at 530-721-5536, Dave Murray at 530-495-2822 or Clint Hershey at 530-495-2935 for more info.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21