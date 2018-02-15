Records clerk leaves fingerprint on sheriff’s office

Not that long ago, if you went to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to get fingerprinted, the lady who handled that was Tammie Byington.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said farewell to Tammie who's retiring after 14 years.

Fingerprint clerk was Tammie's second profession. She spent four years working in The Record-Courier's back shop starting in 1995. She left in 1999, according to The R-C staff boxes.

Sheila Gardner and I attended her retirement party and we both guessed 1992. So much for our collective memories.

Tammie also typed letters to Santa for The R-C over the past decade or so.

She married Russell Byington, who jokingly said he was hoping to get some work out of her.

Recommended Stories For You

Knowing Tammie as I do, that shouldn't be a problem.

■ ■ ■

One of Douglas County's great love stories is that of Mike and Debbie Beam.

Debbie retired from the County Manager's Office on Feb. 2 after 21 years of service to the county. She and Mike moved to Douglas County in July 1983, and she came to work for the county in 1996. She has been running the county manager's office since 2009, and was critical when we were doing the Q&A with the county manager back in the day.

Debbie has also volunteered with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and the Douglas Center for Hope and Healing.

I've also caught her and Mike setting up chairs when the Reno Philharmonic would perform at Mormon Station State Historic Park on July 4.

They were married on the Marine Corps birthday. Mike worked for the county for many years in the Sheriff's Office and for Juvenile Probation.

■ ■ ■

I heard from Bruce Jacobsen about the editorial in Wednesday's edition. Bruce reminded me that there are actually quite a few veterans memorials across Carson Valley.

That list includes the memorial in the Minden Park, commemorating those killed while fighting World War II. It was dedicated by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club in June 14, 1952. There are also two memorials located at the Garden Cemetery in Gardnerville in memory of those killed in World War I and were dedicated by the Carson Valley Post No. 11 American Legion May 30, 1930. There's also the flagpole dedicated to veterans by the Carson Valley Lion's Club and the Mason's in April 2004.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.