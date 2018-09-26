Raising money to help Valley woman

Candy Dance is a fundraiser for more than just the Town of Genoa.

This year, East Fork Professional Firefighters Local 3726 will be selling frozen tanker drops (it's a rum drink, but I bet they'll have them sans booze) at their booth by the Mason's Hall to raise money for Méschelle Kesteloot, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Walt retired a few weeks ago in part to help care for her and the firefighters are doing their part.

■ ■ ■

It occurred to me on Tuesday that I'm going to have to do a mail-in ballot this year, because it looks like I'm not going to be in the Valley for Election Day for the first time in 14 years.

The same goes for Nevada Day, Halloween, Veteran's Day and Marine Corps birthday and several of my favorite fall events.

Depending on a scan I'm getting on Tuesday, chances are I will be out of state for six weeks while I undergo a stem cell transplant to defeat the lymphoma that came back in July.

There are some things I'll be able to cover from a distance, but those things that require my presence will require someone else's presence.

I don't want to suspend the morning report while I'm out, though I understand that the treatment might finally get the better of me. I think I'm going to skip the video while I'm in Sacramento, though we had a pretty good run.

If everything goes well on Tuesday, I'm going to be out starting Oct. 10. If everything keeps going well, I should be back around Thanksgiving, with something to be thankful for.

My deepest gratitude for all the support I've received during these last months, and I hope to return the favor when this treatment is over.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21