R-C reporter opens new chapter

I spotted former R-C reporter Rachel Spacek's byline in the Eureka Sentinel, of all places on Earth.

Rachel left The R-C on Feb. 16 to open the Northern Nevada Bureau of The Nevada Independent, a nonprofit web-based news organization started by columnist John Ralston.

Rachel attended the Independent American Party's convention in Sparks on Feb. 23 and wrote about Cliven Bundy's speech.

The former editor of the Sagebrush didn't work at The R-C for very long, but I think she got enough of an education to help smooth her transition.

I know she was reluctant to say goodbye when she left, so I'll say it for her. You can find her at https://thenevadaindependent.com.

■ ■ ■

I fully anticipate that Gardnerville will see another year as a Tree City USA. The town's planted trees every spring for years.

Now Carson Valley's first town is getting into the act.

On Tuesday, Genoa was asked to foot the bill for two trees, one for the Campbell portion of Mormon Station State Historic Park and another for the town park for Arbor Day, which is April 27 this year.

Genoa's got a great headstart in the tree department, so I'm sort of surprised this hasn't come up sooner.

More than one longtime Valley resident has told me one of the reasons they go to Candy Dance is to check out the trees.

But as beautiful as it is in fall, my favorite time in Nevada's oldest town is spring, when the locusts are blooming.

The aroma in town is nothing short of intoxicating.

■ ■ ■

I got word on Wednesday that the magazine Carson Valley Living has stopped publication.

The magazine featured a score of Carson Valley families on the cover.

The R-C's Carson Valley Almanac is due out the end of this month.

I wish we could do one every month, but it would be a race to see which of us would outlast the other, and it might end in a tie.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21