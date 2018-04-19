R-C newspaperman Pat Bridges to retire

After nearly 40 years as a newspaperman, Record-Courier publisher Pat Bridges is bidding farewell to the business.

Pat is retiring effective today, just a few days short of the day he arrived in Gardnerville on April 23, 2012, making him the longest-serving publisher since Swift Communications purchased The R-C 30 years ago.

One of my favorite conversations with Pat was about his fascination with the coffee sales business model.

Pat came in wearing his bright orange shirt one day not long after he arrived, and I thought, "Wow, this guy really went native in a hurry."

But even though it could be easily interpreted as supporting his son Sean, who was a Douglas Tiger, it was really in honor of his beloved University of Florida Gators.

When I was sick last year, Pat would bring me frozen yogurt or huevos rancheros or soup. I'm not going to say it was a cure, but having him sitting at my kitchen table talking about the business helped keep me grounded when I needed it most.

Pat came down to Western Nevada from Roseburg, Ore., along with several other folks who worked at the News Review. He's worked for parent company Swift Communications since 2008.

He took on The R-C full-time in 2015, and waded in with both feet. That was the year Sean graduated from Douglas High and went on to get his degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Under his guidance, Best of Carson Valley went digital, and added the big event celebrating the winners of the annual contest.

He added double trucks for pro football and college basketball.

Barby Bridges and he were featured in an ad campaign about employees of Sierra Nevada Media Group.

Lately Pat has been helping out with administration at the Lahontan Valley News in addition to his duties in Gardnerville.

Not everything he did involved the newspaper. Pat served as president of the Minden Rotary Club. He is vice president of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Today wraps up a storied career that spans the arc of modern newspapering.

He was a sales representative for the Tampa Tribune, worked for E.W. Scripps in Redding, Calif., and Evansville, Ind.

For a change he did a stint as advertising director of the Anchorage Daily News.

I know we're going to miss his smiling face around here.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21