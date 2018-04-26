Posse still riding tall in the saddle

I understand news reports of the demise of the Douglas County Mounted Posse are greatly exaggerated.

While the sheriff's office and the posse parted ways last year, they didn't ride into the sunset by any means.

In fact, if Channel 4's Joe Hart, who reported the disbandment on his "Ask Joe" segment would like to have a chat with the posse, they'll be participating in Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday at the de-spooking clinic held by trainer Vince Pirozzi. That's going to be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5270 Madras St.

The posse is also meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the COD Garage Casino in Minden.

Anyone who wants to confirm that the posse is still tall in the saddle can call Tom Stone at 775-790-3311.

■ ■ ■

While the posse was formalized in 1998 to aid the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, it is still an independent nonprofit organization, which has raised money for scholarships, helped veterans and on occasion, ridden into the backcountry to help rescue folks.

But that doesn't deal with the length of time the posse has operated in the county. Sheila Gardner interviewed posse founder Max Jones in 2005, who had been a member for half a century.

Posse members aided in the recovery of bodies from the March 1, 1964, crash of Paradise Airlines at the top of Genoa Peak.

■ ■ ■

It might rain, it might thunder, but the forecast for Minden Park on Saturday definitely calls for Tai Chi.

I got a note from Earl Mussett on Wednesday that he'll be celebrating World Tai Chi Day in Minden Park at 10 a.m.

A retired aircraft engineer, Earl's been conducting regular Tai Chi classes in Minden since around 1994.

He was 73 when Laura Brunzlick interviewed him for The Record-Courier in 2001, so he must be around 90 now.

I may just have to trade in my chai tea, for Earl's form of soft martial arts.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21