Not giving up on Roberto

It has been a year and authorities are no closer to finding out who's responsible for the death of Roberto Palomar-Espinoza.

The 21-year-old was walking home from a party when he was hit by a vehicle and left dying on the road early on the morning of July 1, 2017.

There are only a few outright murders in Douglas County over the course of a year and a handful of traffic deaths, so to have so little movement on a death like this is unusual.

Palomar-Espinoza's family was devastated by his death, and not knowing what happened or why is contributing to their pain.

We know that the authorities are as frustrated as we are by the failure of anyone to come forward in Roberto's death, if only to report hearing someone talking about it to someone else.

There isn't much we can do about finding Palomar-Espinoza's killer besides continuing to talk about it until something breaks.

Recommended Stories For You

And that's just what we're going to do.

We feel this crime is a black mark against our community, and we have no intention of forgetting Roberto or his family.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Douglas County Secret Witness at 782-7463. Callers may also contact NHP Trooper Doug Hildebrand at 775-687-9717 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us, regarding case No. 170700025.