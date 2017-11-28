Not all tax rates equal

Not everyone in Douglas County pays the same taxes, and the difference can vary widely depending on where someone lives.

An analysis shows that a resident of a home built in the last decade in Johnson Lane would pay $1,400 more a year in property taxes if that home were located in the Town of Minden.

If that same home were built in the Gardnerville Ranchos, the owners would pay an additional $900 a year on their tax bill.

That's because Douglas County has a crazy patchwork quilt of taxing districts that vary from place to place.

Two homes built along Jacks Valley Road in Genoa in the same year can have a different tax rate depending on whether they are in or outside of the town.

State law complicates matters further based on when a house was built. Property taxes for homes built before Nevada changed the law to cap their values are different than those for homes built more recently.

There was a time in Douglas County when rural residents actively opposed having work done on their roads under the assumption it would just encourage more people to move here.

That effort wasn't particularly successful, and the demand for homes in the fringes of Carson Valley ended up with developers building projects with city amenities in places that didn't have them, further exacerbating the issue.

The question county officials face in this is whether to subsidize those folks who live in rural areas, which would effectively tax those who live in a district or town.

Residents of those areas where the roads are being paid for have naturally not been as vocal as those whose roads haven't been. We can see where that would make a big difference for county officials deciding where road money should go in the future.