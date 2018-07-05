Missing Korean War soldier never forgotten

Gardnerville resident Pam Brekas was interviewed for a story about missing Korean War soldiers, including her uncle who disappeared just 11 days after arriving in the country in July 1950.

The Carson Valley artist was only 2 years old when her uncle Wayne Barton Gill Jr. disappeared. Her 95-year-old mother, Oregon resident Corinie Steiger, was also interviewed by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Pam has been researching what happed to her uncle for the past decade.

The story is located at http://www.news.opb.org/news/article/oregon-family-korean-war-soldier-remains/ if you want to take a look.

■ ■ ■

When I arrived in Gardnerville 29 years ago, The Record-Courier was published once a week and came out on Thursdays.

Recommended Stories For You

My boss at the Daily Independent in Ridgecrest warned me they published big papers, and I found that to be pretty accurate. The only way you could get a subscription to the paper was through the mail. People would often go down and put 35 cents in a newsstand to get a copy.

Blame me for the increase in periodicity, because it seemed to happen whenever I walked into a newsroom. The R-C added a Sunday edition Thanksgiving 1989, which is when it also started home delivery.

We shifted to Wednesday and Saturday in June 3, 1995. I had to look it up, because I remembered it being much earlier.

We weren't twice a week for all that long, because we added the Sunday edition combined with the Nevada Appeal on Aug. 17, 2003. On July 16, we're dropping back to Thursday with a combined issue with the Appeal on Saturdays. During my time at The R-C we've published on both days at one time or another.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21