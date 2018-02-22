Meyer-Kassel books selling like hot strudel

I hear that half of the Hans Meyer-Kassel books have been sold and there hasn't even been a formal event yet.

The opening of the Meyer-Kassel exhibit is Saturday at the Nevada Museum of Art.

They brought old Gov. Balzar's portrait up from the Capitol and hung it in Reno on Thursday.

It was one of four Meyer-Kassel painted of Nevada governors. He also painted five California governors. I haven't received word whether Jerry Brown has released any of those for the retrospective. Even without one, Museum Communications Director Amanda Horn says there are 70 pieces in that show.

If you can't make it up for the opening, there will be plenty of opportunities. Jack Bacon and Guy Clifton will be signing the books at the museum's First Thursday event next week.

The show will be open until September.

■ ■ ■

Ms. Horn happens to be the betrothed of former Nevada Appeal photographer Brad Horn.

I turned the tables on Brad on Halloween 2008 when Sarah Palin's parents were visiting Jacks Valley.

The R-C and Appeal split coverage of the visit and as I was heading back to Gardnerville, Brad had his arm around Palin's mother, all dressed in silver for the occasion.

I swung around and took a photo of the group with host Harold Willard.

■ ■ ■

I was sorry to hear of the death of Gayle Avasino-Fees from her daughter Lisa.

It has been quite a while since I last heard from Gayle, who moved out of the Valley years ago. She died in November.

She was a regular contributor to both the letters to the editor and this column and will be missed.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.