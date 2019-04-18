Maybe time to dial it back

Nearly two years after Douglas County converted land slated for a casino and commercial space in Minden to homes and multi-family housing, work has started on the project at Highway 88 and 395.

The project in Minden includes some neighborhood commercial along the highway, which will provide a buffer for the new residents.

Meanwhile, across the highway, a sign promises a new car wash will be built in what was a lifestyle center, the only movement on that property since Minden landscaped the right of way in 2015.

It has always been a mystery to us why one of the busiest intersections in the county has lain fallow for so many decades.

One thing there hasn't been much of downtown are more apartments, though there has been a demand.

Owning a home doesn't make sense for everyone, and it's still our contention that if there isn't someplace for people to live, it will be harder to find someone to work the jobs we rely on. While the common example is firefighters, teachers and sheriff's deputies, those folks are generally paid well enough to afford a home even at the entry level.

Recommended Stories For You

More concerning are the people who work in our stores and restaurants, or those older folks who face the prospect of finding a place while they live out their "golden years."

Changing the master plan to allow more multi-family zoning is a horrible way to increase the inventory of apartments. Even apartment dwellers are leery of the maximum density that allows 16 units per acre. And regardless of the plans presented for the change, once that zoning is in place, there's nothing stopping owners from doing what they like on the property.

With the master plan update still pending, it's probably time to look at dialing back that number a bit. That might reassure residents that when property owners ask for multi-family zoning they're not going to be subjected to blocks of apartments.