Master plan almost done

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, it might be a good time to remember that good things come to those who wait.

That's true for turkey and pumpkin pie. But we sympathize with those who are ready for the Douglas County Master Plan 20-year update to be done.

The first community workshops on this edition of the plan were in June 2016, putting the process at about 18 months by the end of the year.

Looking back at the last plan update, that's not too far off the mark.

The Douglas County Master Plan is a huge document with lots of moving parts, figuratively.

In addition to several public workshops, the plan includes hundreds of comments from residents that were solicited in person, in an online survey and other digital means.

It even has a hashtag on Twitter, something planners in 1996 couldn't have even envisioned when most Internet access here still required a land phone line and a modem.

Compared with the process to create the 1996 master plan, this one has been relatively smooth. That effort required a couple of abortive attempts and years to complete before it was approved in 1997.

We hope that a good process this time will help ease the next five-year update in 2021.