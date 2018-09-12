Love what comes up

Love is the most powerful energy in the universe. From love we create, nurture and cultivate. Love brings us closer together and keeps us connected when we're apart. We all have a never ending abundance of love inside of us. It's always there whether we pay attention to it or not. We have the ability to turn any feeling into love. There is much more to its nature than romantic love which is only one facet.

Love can be experienced at any time and is free and available to us all. It is a birthright. One does not have to be in love with another to feel the essence of love within. Love is a state of being. To be love is to love whatever comes up.

It's very common for us to have a feeling about a feeling or a thought about a thought. Once we judge how we feel or think we have created a new layer to work through. After a few layers you may feel like you're trying to untangle a knot to get to the root of an issue.

A more productive and less confusing practice is to love. The first step is to simply notice what comes up. Notice your thoughts. Notice how often your thoughts fall into the categories of judgment, planning or fear. Be the observer and just notice. Maybe you notice that once you label the thought a feeling about the thought quickly arises. Then you notice that. While you are busy noticing there is also a sense of acceptance during the process. Being an observer allows you to notice without attachment. And if by chance, attachment to one of the thoughts or feelings comes up you will notice that too. After a while this practice will show you the nature of the mind and how this is separate from who you are as the observer. When you realize you are not your thoughts, not your mind, then connecting with love from that place of noticing and accepting becomes easier.

Notice your thoughts. Notice how often your thoughts fall into the categories of judgment, planning or fear. Be the observer and just notice. Recommended Stories For You

We always have choices. Rather than struggling with the mind and trying to control it, why not simply observe with love?

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.