Longtime Tahoe firefighter hangs up turnouts

Battalion Chief Rich Nalder was piped ashore by the Tahoe-Douglas Fire District when he recently retired after 37 years.

Rich grew up and lives in Gardnerville, where his family owned the Pyranees among other businesses for many years.

He graduated from Douglas High School in 1973 and from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1977.

When he wasn't extinguishing fires at Tahoe, he was coordinating youth soccer in Carson Valley.

■ ■ ■

While I was looking up Rich's history I stumbled across an eagle-related item in the Dec. 31, 1954, edition of The Record-Courier.

Recommended Stories For You

Goose hunter Huck Gabler reported that on Dec. 26 he'd set up his decoys and hid when an eagle dived down and attacked the decoy knocking off its head and leaving two big slashes on each side.

No one had ever heard of such a thing in Carson Valley, though other hunters reported a similar incident in neighboring Smith Valley.

■ ■ ■

We had a couple of mishaps on Wednesday's opinion page.

Most critical was the date appearing in Terry Burnes' column for the road workshop, which is actually Jan. 23.

I can see where Terry would be confused, as there are two meetings early next week. The Jan. 22 meeting is for the master plan.

In Terry's defense, the county has had a load of meetings this month. A noticing issue resulted in Thursday's commission meeting being canceled.

The other mishap was my failure to indicate Don Nelson's letter about the Jobs Peak transmitter was actually to Erin Noesser of the Forest Service.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.