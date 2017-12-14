Longtime planning commissioners bid farewell

Longtime Douglas County Planning Commissioners Margaret Pross and Jim Madsen participated in their last meeting on Tuesday, and it was a doozy.

One of the last votes, on a variance allowing one entrance to a subdivision, went through five permutations before it finally got a majority.

Margaret has been a great friend to The Record-Courier, and has always been there when we had questions about something that happened at the meeting.

And I would be lying if I said that Jim Madsen wasn't one of my favorite people to quote on a variety of topics.

I don't know if he's going to sit down and write an autobiography at some point in the future, but it's a book I'd read in a heartbeat.

I know that both Jim and Margaret are disappointed they weren't able to tie that final bow on the 20-year-update of the Douglas County Master Plan, but politics can sometimes be difficult that way.

Recommended Stories For You

Here's wishing them both health and success in their future endeavors.

■ ■ ■

Today is the last day to file an application for the open planning commission seats, and a variety of other boards appointed by the Douglas County commission.

Other boards being appointed include the 911 Surcharge, Airport Advisory, Board of Equalization, Genoa Historic District, Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, Planning Commission, Senior Services Advisory Council and the ditch committee, better known as the Water Conveyance Advisory Committee.

The boards are a great way to volunteer with the county for those with an interest.

It should go without saying that applicants have to be Douglas County residents.

You can obtain an application at the Minden Inn. More information is available at http://www.douglascountynv.gov.

At the meeting where they appointed DeVere Henderson to the planning commission, commissioners asked for an opportunity to talk to prospective candidates.

The county's working out how that process is going to operate, which I assume includes whether they want to talk to all applicants or those certain boards.

Applicants should expect to attend a commission meeting in January. We'll share when one when we know more.

■ ■ ■

People have been asking me how I liked participating in the Parade of Lights. I enjoyed it very much. The job of grand marshal of the parade is to grin from ear to ear, wave and yell "Merry Christmas" at the top of your lungs for a couple of hours.

As an editor, it was pretty much my job to make sure marshal is spelled with just the one "L."

I promised to be back in the office well before Christmas, and I made it on Monday. This week has been a busy one, and that's just the way I like it.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 21.