Lions move breakfast to June

Over the past 63 years, the Carson Valley Lions Club Mother's Day Breakfast has been a Gardnerville tradition.

According to Ron Santi, with a few exceptions due to inclement weather, the club has sponsored a breakfast for mothers and others since 1954.

But due to a reduction in attendees, this year Ron said the Lions Club has decided to move the breakfast to the weekend of June 2, calling it Spring into Summer.

That breakfast will continue to be at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center starting at 8 a.m. Mother's Day is May 13, which isn't all that far away. That's why Ron wanted to make sure we got something in sooner than later.

■ ■ ■

It was the Lions Club who brought national fame to Gardnerville when their annual manure sale made David Letterman in 2007. That event started in 1990, thanks in part to unofficial Centerville Mayor Roy Storke, who provided the manure for years. After that, they tried getting manure in bags, but it just wasn't the same and they wrapped it up in 2009.

The Lions also post flags in front of Minden and Gardnerville businesses on patriotic holidays.

■ ■ ■

Lisa Wetzel's obituary appears in today's edition of The Record-Courier.

She and husband Jim wrote a real estate column appearing in the guide for many years. When someone decided that it shouldn't appear in the guide anymore, we published the column in the newspaper in 2011 and 2012.

Lisa's first appearance in the pages of The R-C was as a sophomore at Douglas High School, where she was a regular on the honor roll.

She went to school with Paul Gilbert, Ross Chichester and David Hussman and was a member of the Class of 1974.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

