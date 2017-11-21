Letters to the editor, Wednesday. Nov. 22, 2017

Thank you doesn't go far enough

Editor:

In Nevada, first responders such as firefighters, police officers and paramedics face some unique challenges different from those faced by their brothers and sisters elsewhere. Our counties are large and heavily rural. Our first responders often cover vast distances to respond to calls and risk their own lives to do so. They sometimes travel through rugged terrain, extreme weather, and unpaved roads. They are responsible for protecting residents and visitors from all over the world, in entertainment settings unlike anywhere else. They are responsible for ensuring the success and safety of numerous special events which are often crowded and in open spaces. For example, Douglas County Sheriffs are responsible for safety and security for the celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Our law enforcement agencies take on these special event duties when they are already understaffed. If we are unable or unwilling to use our tax dollars for more police, we must do everything else we can to support them. We have to be aware of the fact that our police serve to protect everyone including those who criticize them. Our firefighters deserve the same support. Their jobs get more difficult every year as temperatures rise and fire seasons worsen. The same goes for the paramedics who work side by side with police and fire. Our beloved Battle Born Nevada lifestyle, with its thrilling special events and breathtaking spaces for outdoor recreation, would not be possible without these brave men and women who toil and sacrifice to keep us safe.

I encourage our communities to reach out, offer support in any way you can, through safe channels, if you choose to donate. Funding our public safety adequately is essential. But there are many ways to show gratitude. An open-hearted handshake, with a sincere "thank you" does more than one knows. We have extraordinary people who keep us safe. Let's not take them for granted.

Patricia Ackerman

Minden

Thanks for donating blood

Editor:

Oct. 1 was a tragedy in Las Vegas that no one will forget. It made many aware of the need to donate blood to help those innocent victims. Thank you to all who took time to support the extra need for this ugly incident.

Please, continue to donate regularly, as it is the blood on the shelves that save lives quickly. There is no artificial substitute for blood. It is the lifeline for many: cancer patients, newborns with life threatening defects, mothers losing blood after child birth, are only a few of the various surgeries that needs blood. Your continued support is greatly appreciated by many.

Do not wait for another fatal, massive crisis to think about donating blood. Do it prior to the need.

Donor benefits:

Learn your blood type, blood pressure, iron and cholesterol.

11 infectious disease are tested before blood is transfused to a patient.

Call 1-800-289-4923 with questions about medications, vaccinations, past and upcoming surgeries or recent travels outside the U.S.

Dates for local drives:

Monday Dec. 4 9 a.m.-noon at the Carson Valley Medical Center, 1107 Highway 395 Gardnerville, Information 782-1536.

Friday Dec. 8 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn. Information, 800-696-4484.

Saturday Dec. 9 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Gardnerville Walmart.

Good health, happiness and safety to all.

Monica Moore

Volunteer of United Blood Services