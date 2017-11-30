Letters to the editor, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

No small feat

Editor:

Intero Real Estate in Gardnerville donated $15,000 to Austin's House with proceeds from their third annual Chili Cook-Off fundraising event, which was held Nov 4.

Austin's House is a loving, caring, nurturing 10-bed home for neglected or abused children who are placed there through no fault of their own.

The real estate company started this fundraiser in an effort to give back to the community and donate funds to local organizations in need.

The Chili Cook-Off featured 20 chili booths with cooks from all around the Carson Valley, live music, a gun raffle, huge silent auction and a celebrity judging panel including Faith Saletti, Principal Joe Gerdner, Danny Villalobos (Austin's House), citizen of the year, Rick Koontz Sr., and Renea Louie (director of the Senior and Community Center Foundation). The Overland was awarded the People's Choice award and Western Title won Judge's choice. Guild Mortgage won Best Booth.

Intero owners Dennis McDuffee and Teddy Carlson-McKone said there was an overwhelming outpouring of generosity from the community in support of this event, for which they are extremely grateful.

Due to the size and popularity of this event, planning is already underway for 2018. Thank you to all of the generous donors, the entire Intero team of agents and staff, the judges, chili cookers and most of all, to the community for coming out to support this event.

Intero Real Estate Services

Gardnerville

Thanks for supporting holiday faire

Editor:

The Carson Valley United Methodist Women would like to thank everyone who supported our Nov. 4 "Heavenly Holiday Faire."

We especially appreciate The Record-Courier's coverage as well as donations from local merchants including David Walley's Resort, Janis Jobe and Lone Tree Framing, Smith's, Raley's, Grocery Outlet, Lu La Roe, Soar Minden, Sea Glass Fine Art Photography, Silver Oak Golf Course, The Dancing Deer, Joyce's Antiques and Jewelry, Nyona Lang, Christensen Auto, CV Steak, Dainty Nails, and Paris Salon. A special thanks goes to all the individuals who donated to the silent auction, raffle baskets, craft supplies and donated their time and creativity.

Their generosity as well as the patronage by all the shoppers enables us to contribute to local groups such as Kids & Horses, City of Refuge, Awaken, Carson Valley Food Closet, Abbey's Crossing, Suicide Prevention Network, Partnership of Community Resources, and Austin's House as well as some national and international charities.

Our sincere gratitude goes to all who made this year's event a success.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas!

Sharon Calvert, Chairwoman

Ann Santos, Co-chairwoman

Gardnerville