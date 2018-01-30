Letters to the Editor for Jan. 31

Maybe pot is answer to potholes

Editor:

Seems to me, the tax revenue from pot dispensaries would help alleviate the need for an additional tax to fix Douglas County roads. Why watch all that money go to Carson and Reno?

D. Chaney

Gardnerville

A great place to live

Editor:

We moved our family here four months ago and we are so very pleased with the Carson Valley, and the wonderful towns of Minden and Gardnerville. I have found a new home in healthcare with Carson Valley Medical Center in the Ironwood Primary Care Clinic as a Nurse Practitioner. I have been privileged to meet many great residents here.

My wife and I have joined a Home School community of like minded parents with the freedom to educate and practice faith as we desire. We appreciate this about Nevada!

We were touched by the Vegas tragedy and thankful for our children's safe escape, and again in the recent Hawaii scare where our son is serving the U.S. Army. We do not take our life here for granted.

We greatly appreciate this safe and beautiful land of the Carson Valley, the people, the recreation center, the chamber of commerce and the Leadership Douglas County program, and the government serving the people. We are here to stay and will strive to keep our community safe, thriving, and healthy. Thank you all for welcoming us and giving us hope for the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Jim Gocke

Minden

Simplify the master plan

Editor:

Your editorial ("Too much master plan?") asks a good question, but only skims the surface of the much deeper waters that surround the debate. As noted, the term "master plan" appeared in The Record-Courier more than 100 times. That's mainly because the County's Master Plan is the "go-to" document when an entity is asking to re-zone a parcel or do or build something on a piece of land that isn't allowed.

On regulating land use, the Master Plan is essential and brilliant. But can that be said about all the "other" elements that either were originally thrown in or have, over the years, been tacked on? The NRS puts "control" of a county's master plan in the authoritative hands of a planning commission. The "governing authority" (in our case, the Board of Commissioners) can approve or disapprove, but it is the planning commission that NRS designates as the generator of the elements and the content. Think about that. This is not an elected body. Yet as it stands Douglas County is "ruled" by a conglomeration of "goals," "policies," and "action items" on just about every topic under the sun — including wood-burning fireplaces, bighorn sheep, and a business license fee — that "supposedly" come from its planning commission.

Is it realistic to think that the appointees to the planning commission have the expertise or inclination to formulate what the county's "plan" should be regarding conservation, or economic development, or air quality? See how ridiculous that is? I say it's Staff (also unelected, I might note). Staff interprets what the "people" want, with the result that a close review of the current Master Plan would lead one to think Douglas Countians hold the view "the more government regulation the better."

But how has this been allowed to happen? Lack of good judgment? Lack of comprehension? Or perhaps the amount of verbiage was so overwhelming and the scope of coverage so broad, those charged with sifting through it all to decide if it made sense and aligned with what is desired (first the Planning Commission and then the Board of Commissioners) simply threw up their hands and voted to pass it forward.

And another thing: since in my estimation, upward of 90 percent of the Master Plan has no real effect whatsoever on how the county operates (because we generally resist "big government"), despite the pervasive usage of "the County will" or "the County shall" (which, I am assured by legal staff, are not mandates but mere suggestions), why object to simplification of the Master Plan? At 20 years, it's time.

And while they're at it, I hope they fix the glaring grammatical and formatting errors that might lead those who consult our Master Plan to think we're all a bunch of uneducated hicks. (Yes, errors abound, wouldn't be hard to fix, and have been ignored or replicated from the inception of the Master Plan until now).

Virginia Starrett

Gardnerville

Sheriff Joe welcome in Valley

Editor:

Mr. Goldsmith's 24 Jan tirade, "Arpaio Doesn't Belong Here," communicates ignorance and sensationalism to smear Sheriff Arpaio with untruthful and exaggerated claims. Sheriff Arpaio isn't perfect, nor are any of us. However, Mr. Goldsmith's emotions got the best of him.

Sheriff Arpaio pushed back against former President Obama's unconstitutional executive order protecting illegal aliens. State and local officials take an oath to defend their state AND U.S. constitutions. State and local judicial officers are required to "…be bound by oath or affirmation, to support this Constitution…." – Article 6, Clause 3, US Constitution.

I believe Sheriff Arpaio was doing his duty to interpose for the people of his county against an unconstitutional presidential order and administration negligent in protecting our border.

Only laws which follow the Constitution are actual laws. "…Laws of the United States which shall be made IN PURSUANCE THEROF…shall be the supreme Law of the Land…." – Article 6, Clause 2, US Constitution. Congress decides all immigration law. A president is constitutionally bound to implement it.

Let us consider dropping the incendiary, sensationalized, and mostly false comments in the style of Mr. Goldsmith and instead take up learning and guarding our Constitution.

I'm happy that we have the First Amendment in America which protects all speech, but specifically speech we do not like or agree with. For, if we agree with it, it need not be protected.

I'm happy I live in a nation where Mr. Goldsmith doesn't control what I may hear and consider, analyze, and choose to appreciate, or not.

Shawn Meehan

Minden

Editor's Note: A former member of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, Meehan's opinions are his own.

Speaker puts Valley in bad light

Editor:

National attention is going to be on our community and the Carson Valley Inn on Feb 18. Joe Arpaio, who is running for Senate in Arizona is speaker at the Republican dinner. Let me refresh you about him. The US Department of Justice has said that Arpaio oversaw the worst pattern of racial profiling in US history. He had fines of more than $146 million in fees, settlements and court awards. July 2017 he was convicted of criminal contempt of court. He was pardoned by the president on August 25, 2017. He didn't even know that having a pardon is admitting to your guilt and is being handed a pass. He has been found to have unfairly targeted Hispanics in conducting traffic stops. He has been investigating former US President Obama's birth certificate and still in 2018 he continues to claim it's forged. I don't think this is the image we want of our beautiful city to be portrayed to the world. I've lived in Minden 15 years and this is the single most negative portrayal of the wonderful citizens of our beautiful valley. This will be a scar on our whole community and we have the power in our hands to stand up and say "This isn't us, this isn't what we represent or stand for."

Leslie Hokenson

Minden