Letters to the editor for Jan. 3, 2019

Keep the Valley's rural nature

Editor:

The Douglas County Planning Commission will hear an application at their Jan. 8 (Tuesday) meeting at 10 a.m. for a proposed project adjacent to the Westwood/Carson River interface. If this application is approved it will have an immediate impact on citizens who live anywhere near this area. Moreover, if this proposal is accepted it will set a precedent for future developments that will have long-term impacts on the entire populace of Douglas County, and especially the residents of the Carson Valley.

Anyone who has an interest in maintaining the rural nature of the Carson Valley, as envisioned in the Douglas County Master Plan, should attend the Planning Commission meeting. Anticipating a robust expression of opinion by the public, I urge the Douglas County Development Office to relocate the Jan. 8, Planning Commission meeting, currently scheduled for the County Administration Building, to a larger venue.

One concern in particular is that much of this development is located in a flood plain. Other concerns are inadequate supporting infrastructure and the highly irregular use of Transfer Development Rights from property located in Topaz.

Right now this Planning Commission session is scheduled to be held in the County Administration Building. If you decide to attend, please check the local paper or the county website to see if the location has been updated.

Marshall Goldy

Gardnerville

Community Grant Program is good for community

Editor:

Lynn Muzzy's letter of Dec. 20 was disappointing and ill-informed in his attack on the Community Grant Program, in which the county grants money to non-profits that benefit the public. Muzzy again suggested this is the county commissioners reaching into your pocket to spend taxpayer money. The commissioners, however, reminded the public that not only are these programs an invaluable asset to the community, but that they also save the county a lot more money than they cost.

Many of the grants went to programs that serve local youth, many of whom are facing challenges beyond their own control. There are programs that help the disabled, provide food assistance, or seek to prevent suicide. Other programs help victims of domestic abuse, veterans with a variety of issues (including housing), people needing medical assistance, and several services for our senior citizens. Nearly all of the programs in part benefit our indigent population, those lacking the necessities of food, clothing or shelter. Not only had the county already budgeted for these grants, but the program is sanctioned by the state of Nevada, which requires that the grants provide substantial benefit to the inhabitants of Douglas County.

This agenda item was 400 pages long, since each of the non-profits must not only present the mission, focus, and operations of their program, but also their budget and what exactly they are asking for money for this year. The grant requests are reviewed by a staff committee, members of which go out and visit the non-profits, as well. The vetting of these groups assures that the money will be well-spent to benefit county residents.

Importantly, these programs also help keep some of the people they serve out of trouble, out of the judicial system, out of jail, or out of the emergency room. They can also help prevent drug abuse, loneliness, and depression. This saves the county far more than the modest amount of the grants. It's also good to remember that these programs are run principally by hundreds of goodhearted, caring, generous volunteers, who all give freely of their time to help others in need. They all deserve our thanks. Twenty two diverse, deserving non-profits received grants this year.

Let's hope that next year Muzzy uses his writing talents to send a letter to each of these non-profits, not only thanking them for saving the county money, but more importantly for their efforts to make this a better community in which to live.

Jim Slade

Gardnerville

Saving the world

Editor:

With increasing urgency dedicated scientists are reporting the unfolding crisis brought on by humanity's continued and increasing pollution of the atmosphere and destruction of the balancing ecosystems. Now is time for serious and all out action if ever there was one. To wait will only cause the situation to become too late for everyone who lives on this shared home our precious living Earth. Please support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act bill as this will be a major step toward saving life on Earth. While people are the major problem, this then makes them the solution to the problem. Remember this.

Craig Downer

Minden