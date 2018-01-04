Letters to the editor for Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

Thanks from food closet

Editor:

The staff and Board Members at the Carson Valley Community Food Closet are so appreciative to our entire Douglas County community (and beyond) for all of the support that volunteers and donors have contributed throughout the 2017 holiday season. No matter one's income, the holidays can be stressful on anyone, and for those with very low incomes community services become invaluable parts of making happy holidays for all of our citizens. Beginning with our Thanksgiving dinner distribution in November, continuing with our first ever Carson Valley Turkey Trot, heading onto the Share Your Christmas Food Drive, followed by our Christmas dinner distribution, and finishing with all of the food sorting that will continue into 2018, we could not fight hunger in Douglas County without the support of our community. We have had the help of more than 300 volunteers throughout the 2017 holiday season for all of these special programs and events as well as the numerous volunteers who make our daily operations possible.

There are too many individuals, groups, businesses, and partners to list you all but know that the work that you have done to put food on your neighbors' tables makes a huge impact in how much food we can provide to the families we serve and we are so grateful to each and everyone of you. We really are the Carson Valley Community Food Closet as we are a local service that is funded and staffed by the generosity of community members, to give back to those facing food insecurity in our community.

Thank you all and Happy New Year.

Kate Savage

Associate Director Carson Valley Community Closet

Baseball hire good news

Editor:

I read with interest the excellent article written by Record-Courier Sports Editor Dave Price on Dec. 10, regarding the hiring of new Douglas High School's Boys Baseball Coach Dave Amaral. A former private sector business CEO, Amaral states that his goal is to have the boys baseball team going to the playoffs. He wants to return to the era when Douglas High School players were "really tough." At Whittell High School, his baseball team won the state championship in 2001.

For many Douglas High School sports fans, this hire is good news. It represents a effort to improve the athletic program. Everywhere you turn in Douglas County, there are loyal DHS alumni who will gladly expound on their Tiger athletic experiences. I'm often regaled with stories of how the student athletes from rural Douglas County knocked off one of the large schools in Reno. The success of the DHS athletic program is vitally important to our community.

I've witnessed the "fan support" at the DHS football game that honors our local veterans. The vocal support at the games of both boys and girls volleyball teams is always intense. Both the boys wrestling team and the boys and girls soccer teams have a loyal and vocal following. Clearly, DHS athletics is a rallying point for our community. Students, parents, alumni, and fans, all contribute to the pride we have for our community.

In the new year I'm looking for the DHS administration to continue efforts to strengthen the athletic program. Successful teams attract a loyal fan following. The result is a invigorating support for the team, the school, and the community. One way that DHS could engender additional fan support would be to open the athletic fields on the weekends. Extending an invitation to the public to utilize the fields, sends a thank-you to the taxpayers in Douglas County for their support of the school. Sports fans fully expect DHS to be the "focal point" for athletics in Douglas County. What could be better?

I'll be out at the ballfield in March to see Coach Amaral's team.

Go Tigers.

Joe Hooven

Minden

Lot of rhetoric on tax bill

Editor:

President Trump's signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was met with the overheated, partisan rhetoric of our current politics.

At a White House rally celebrating its passage, over-the-the top praise was heaped on Trump by congressional Republicans for "exquisite presidential leadership," as a "man of action," and "the president of the United States, whom I love and appreciate so much." Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch may have set a record for fawning by declaring that Mr. Trump may be the greatest president ever.

Not to be outdone, Democrats launched their own fusillade of criticism. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer used the standard line used against all Republican tax cuts — that they benefit only the rich. "There are only two places where America is popping champagne," said Sen. Schumer, "the White House and corporate board rooms." Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi denounced "the greed of those with power, the cruelty that is in the heart of the tax scam." And, California Gov. Jerry Brown labeled the bill a "monstrosity" likening Republicans to "mafia thugs."

The tax bill is not popular in the polls. A recent Wall Street Journal/NBC survey found 41 percent opposing it with only 24 percent in support. The reason: the poll reflects few people believe it will provide tax relief for middle-class families.

The real test for the 2017 tax bill — setting aside the rhetoric on both sides — will it make things a little better or worse? Since 2005, Democrats and Republicans acknowledged the 35 percent corporate tax rate as uncompetitive. The United States has the highest top statutory corporate tax rate among the Group of 20 (G20) nations, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Beginning in 2012, President Obama annually proposed a reduced 28 percent tax rate. As a direct result of the reduced corporate rate to 21 percent, large corporations immediately announced plans to do more for their employees — bonuses, increases in their minimum wage, additional hiring, more business investment. The new rate offers hope of broader prosperity after a decade of slow growth.

The individual tax reform gives everyone a tax cut by retaining the existing seven tax brackets and trimming most of the rates by a few points. In the end, the TCJA of 2017 will have tax brackets of 10 percent through 35 percent and a top rate of 37 percent. Tax simplification is given a boost with the near doubling of the standard deduction of $24,000 for couples.

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates the bill will result in an average $610 annual savings for middle-income Nevada families. A single Nevadan earning $45,000 taking the standard deduction will save $909. A married household with two kids and combined earnings of $65,000 will save $1,825. The Tax Foundation further estimates economic gains achieved from the reduction in the corporate rate will result in the creation of an additional 3,048 Nevada jobs.

In 2018, the vast majority of Nevada workers will see a boost in their paychecks — that's good news to celebrate.

Jim Hartman

Genoa