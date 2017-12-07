Letters to the Editor for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

Put county on tight leash

Editor:

The Topaz streets story on Nov. 24 confirms what we already know, that we have a county government living in a contemptuous bubble.

The Board of County Commissioners believes while we send big bucks to Minden we'll be left in a "you're on your own" scenario concerning our streets.

What we seem to be funding for county government is a self-serving benefits and retirement mill for county employees. It's time to pop the bubble. Obviously replacing board members does no good whatsoever.

What is needed is a series of ballot referendums to "make our county great again."

Here are six recommendations:

To fix our streets countywide, we need to put the swim center in Minden on a partial privatization or a "pay for itself basis." The current property tax assessments reverts back to taxpayers to fix their streets countywide.

Suspension of collective bargaining for county-public employees.

All BOCC decisions concerning budget and spending will be subject to voter approval.

Redesign or competitive sourcing of government services.

A property tax constraint to prevent tax gentrification.

Statewide initiative to open PERS to every taxpayer. What is good enough for government is good enough for everyone.

Gene Robinson

Sunridge