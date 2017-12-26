Letters to the editor for Dec. 27

Thanks for the support in 2017

Editor:

As our year is coming to an end the Young at Heart would like to take time out to thank this great community and all the volunteers that help us during the year.

There is no way we could do everything we did during the year without the support from everyone.

We were able to fund the Hot Soup Program in Douglas County serving three locations to equal over 40,000 bowls of hot soup without cutting our activities for our seniors. We had our first barbecue, with the new patio furniture that we were able to buy.

First time ever we had a request from our homemakers that they needed new transportation. We were able to buy two used cars and a brand new car for them to transport seniors and for them to be safe on the road.

Recommended Stories For You

We had the biggest ever craft fair in November and just a little heads up we are almost sold out for 2018.

Without the support from many folks and businesses in this great community and all our volunteers who give up their time to help us during a dinner show, barbecue, breakfast, Christmas lunch, we would not be able to get all of this done.

The Young at Heart wishes to thank everyone; who helped us in 2017, we are now working on a fundraising dinner show for March 2018 to help us fund the hot soup program.

Thank you all and Happy New Year.

Andrea Rajeski

Young at Heart – President

Grateful for holiday meals

Editor:

I would like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our community members, Meneley staff, Tahoe-Douglas Elks Club No. 2670, and Johnson Lane Baptist Church for coming together and providing incredible presents and delicious holiday meals to our students and families.

The holiday season can be a rough time, so adding holiday presents and treats can really become overwhelming.

So, I wanted to share a heartfelt thank-you to the dozens and dozens of families, community members, Meneley staff members, Elks Club and Johnson Lane Baptist Church for allowing our students to experience true joy and wonder at Christmastime. The Christmas Spirit is sure alive and well in the Carson Valley.

With holiday love and gratitude,

Katie Emm

Meneley Elementary Counselor