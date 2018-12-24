Letters to the Editor for Dec. 20

Pine Nuts suffer rough cut

Editor:

On Dec. 8, my family and I took our ATV out to Eldorado Canyon in the Pine Nuts to get our Christmas tree like we do every year.

If you know where you're going, you can pick from nature's own tree farm to find the perfect one.

While we were driving, I started seeing large stretches of area that were once full of beautiful pine trees now completely clear cut. It looked like a tornado had came through the canyon leaving stumps and slash in its path. I couldn't understand the randomness of how the BLM decided which trees to cut down.

I called the BLM and was told they were thinning trees for fire reduction. In the summer when all that slash laying on the ground dries out it will be just as much of a fire hazard as the grown trees would have. If they are concerned about thinning the trees, then why not sell more wood cutting permits, or open up a green wood cutting area, so at least the people who use the land could benefit from the wood?

What the BLM is doing in the Pine Nuts is leaving an ugly scar in the forest I have come to love. It's so sad they can't come up with a better way to keep our public lands both safe and beautiful.

Caryn Haller

Gardnerville Ranchos

Turkey Bingo feathers community's nest

Editor:

On Nov. 18, the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley held its annual Turkey Bingo at the CVIC Hall. Nearly 200 community members attended each of our three sessions, helping us to raise money for valuable, local causes. Our club members, in conjunction with the Douglas High School Key Club and the Aktion Club of Carson Valley, two service learning programs we sponsor and for whom we provide support, volunteered to deliver 70 turkeys, and three $100 gift cards to lucky Bingo winners, as well as provide refreshments.

We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of this event. Thank you to Mr. Peter Defillipo, owner of ABE Print and Copy, whose significant donation covered a majority of the turkeys' purchase; to the Town of Minden for use of the CVIC Hall; and to each of the following donors who contributed to our raffle prizes: Main Street Barbers, Accolades Trophies and Engraving, Artistry Salon, Winks Bowling Alley, Philadelphia Seafood and Italian Cuisine, 88 Cups, Overland Restaurant, Battle Born Wines, Fresh Ideas, Chocolate Shoppe by Sweet Images, JT Basque Dining, Woodetts Diner, Double J Auto, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wild Horse Bar and Grill, Ticor Title, 1st Centennial Title, Carson Valley Swim Center, Papa Murphy's Pizza, Hamdogs Restaurant, Carson Valley Golf Course, 1st American Title, Alicia Main, Main Street Baking Company, Carson Valley Visitor Authority, Café Girasole, Raley's and Douglas County Community Center.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley contributes upward of $30,000 to the community annually. We could not achieve these means without local support. Thank you to everybody involved, whether you patronized our Bingo event, or contributed to its cause. You are helping us make a difference in our community.

If you would like to learn more about our organization, visit our Facebook page, "Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley," or come visit us. Kiwanis meets every Thursday at 6:30 AM at C.O.D. Casino, Minden. "Service to Community While Enjoying Fun and Fellowship."

On behalf of our club, thank you.

Daniel Hamer

Gardnerville

Thank you for Holiday Food Drive donations

Editor:

All the staff and employees of Douglas Disposal along with the Towns of Minden and Gardnerville would like to send a big warm thank you to all our friends and neighbors who donated to our recent Holiday Food Drive during the week of Dec. 3. Together we collected over 7,860 pounds of food and other needed items, all of which was delivered to the Carson Valley Food Closet. Dozens of bags were left in all our neighborhoods or delivered to the business offices. Douglas Disposal and the Towns would also like to thank ALL the employees for their tremendous efforts. Special thanks to David Park with Park Ranch for allowing Douglas Disposal to use their scales and storage facility during the food drive. The generous hearts of the Carson Valley are part of what makes this such a special place to live. Many thanks go out to everyone for their generous contributions.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.

Stephanie Arnhem

on behalf of Douglas Disposal

Minden

Kudos for Another Pet Service

Editor:

I just have to rave.

I am a horse ranch full of horses, dogs and a brat cat. I rarely leave here as the animals are my passion and I take my stewardship very seriously. Kim Johnson of "Another Pet Service" did such a wonderful job caring for my beloved animals. feeding, cleaning and medicating my herd. Not to mention the added difficulty having winter hit while I was away… She dealt with frozen water troughs, cleared the ice from them and had hoses to drain, and thoughtfully double bedded my crippled old mare. I am so impressed with her compassion for animals.

Patti Bertham

Johnson Lane

Last-minute giveaways

Editor:

Uh oh, looks like the Douglas County commissioners who will be leaving at years' end are planning to reach into your pocket for early Christmas gifts for their special friends while they still have the power to spend taxpayer money. You should consider attending the Lake BOCC meeting at the Tahoe Transportation Center at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 to protect your interest in honest government.

On the regular (administrative) agenda, note that items 3 and 4 (Finance) appear to be another instance of county government deciding which charities should get your tax dollars. There's no cheaper grace than handing out other peoples' money to worthy causes to puff themselves up in a public venue.

Administrative agenda item 5 expands the numbers and categories of county employees eligible to receive Recognition of Excellence money. Recognition of Excellence bonuses are extremely rare in non-union, non-government employment familiar to most taxpayers. Item 5 may now include cash bonuses to already overcompensated county managers. Expanding these questionable distributions to those who don't deserve them under current guidelines is borderline corrupt.

Administrative item 6 appears to be an attempt to allow rehiring ex-employees who violated the current rules for rehire eligibility, like failing to give proper notice at the time they resigned. Why should the taxpayers be put at risk for rehiring employees with performance problems or who failed to follow clearly defined rehire rules?

Also on Thursday's agenda is Consent item J, for our sheriff's office to spend $274,378 of taxpayer money for six vehicles at $45,730 per vehicle. The ones they're driving now look pretty new. Putting this item on consent means putting this on a path for automatic approval and denies the sheriff's office the opportunity to explain to the public why they're spending over a quarter of a million dollars on cars. If they're needed, fine; let's hear the reason.

Items that pass will become campaign issues in the next election; the voters will have their chance to let those who voted for them know how they feel about it.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden