Letters to the Editor for Dec. 15

Editor:

The Gardnerville Town Board and staff would like to thank our sponsors: Sharkey's Casino, Bealls, Peri Enterprises, and Gardnerville Health & Sanitation, for the incredible fireworks display at this year's 11th annual Carson Valley Christmas Kickoff. We also would like to thank our very talented performers: the Sierra Ringers from the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, the All About Dance Kids, Joyful Noise Children's Choir, and Silver Belles.

A record-breaking crowd attended this year's event. We hope everyone enjoyed the festivities and we look forward to seeing you at next year's kickoff on Nov. 29. It's not too early to mark your calendars now. We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Paula Lochridge

on behalf of the Town of Gardnerville

We can design better apartments

Editor:

It is not a surprise that many citizens are unhappy with the approval of affordable housing projects in Carson Valley. A tour of many of the current apartment buildings are plain ugly. And the parking was an afterthought. They look like the belong in any cheap city. They have no rural look at all. With a goal of preserving that "rural look" an appropriate design could achieve both, to provide housing with that rural look. A recent trip to the Barona Casino in San Diego, took me down a tree-lined roaming drive to see a big red barn. Yes, the big red barn was a casino and hotel. Let's think outside the box. Better designs would be an easier "sell" to the nonsupporters.

And these folks are here anyway (55 percent according to the master plan). They are the commuters that keep our streets busy. If these folks lived here, commutes will be shorter resulting in less stress to the roads. Let's demand the designers of these projects design to respect the rural look of our precious community.

Mary Martin

Gardnerville

Laxalt not responsive

Editor:

So Adam Laxalt wants to be the next governor of Nevada. If elected, I hope he is more responsive to the public than my recent experience with his Attorney General's Office has shown.

In August 2017, I submitted a complaint to the Attorney General regarding a business that appeared to be scamming the public. I never received an acknowledgement of the complaint nor one word about its status. After waiting four months, I contacted Mr. Laxalt's office requesting an update on my complaint. Still not a peep.

Admittedly, I am not a casino owner or some big shot who has dumped thousands of dollars into Mr. Laxalt's coffers in exchange for favorable treatment. Yet, at the very least, I would expect his office to provide a token response to my complaint and inquiry rather than blowing me off entirely. Really, Mr. Laxalt, is it that difficult to get one of your many staff to give me the courtesy of a response?

Michael J. Casey

Minden

Marin bans pot from backyard

Editor:

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that affluent Marin County in California, while voting overwhelming to legalize marijuana (70 percent) in 2016, now denies it being made commercially available in their county. Marinites just don't want pot shops near their homes, schools and neighborhoods. Once the capital of cannabis hipsterism, Marin officials recently rejected all license applications for marijuana dispensaries, after broad public opposition. Opponents expressed concerns over youth use and diminished real estate values.

In Nevada, Douglas County officials should feel validated in their decision to "zone out" commercial marijuana establishments. That decision was predicated on the vast majority of Douglas County voters (57.4 percent) opposing marijuana legalization in 2016.

Meanwhile, economically disadvantaged North Las Vegas already has 53 licensed marijuana establishments (with ownership information shielded from public disclosure by city government). While Marin and Douglas counties keep commercial marijuana away from young people, we legitimize it and make it more accessible to "at risk" youth in low income communities like North Las Vegas.

Pretty backward public policy.

Jim Hartman

Genoa