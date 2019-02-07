Letters to the editor

Time to trim the trees

Editor:

We have lived in Minden for three years and we have noticed that the city trees have not been cut back or trimmed. There are four or five huge trees across from McDonald's, Super Burrito and the Real Estate Mall in Minden in desperate need of trimming before the high winds take one or more down, possibly on someone driving by. It's a dangerous situation.

Also, in Gardnerville at 1191 High School St., there is gigantic tree that looks as though it has not been trimmed in 10 years. It has some huge limbs that hang over the street, and people always park their cars underneath it.

We are sure these towns do not want any accidents with someone being injured or killed. Please take time to check these out before the wind or the weight of snow causes any damage to people or cars.

Gary and Sally Bowman

Minden

Hats off to law enforcement

Editor:

I just finished reading The Record-Courier Opinion page (Jan. 31, 2019). It was very touching to hear how everyone was so impacted by the four murders. We too, were very fearful although we live in Minden. All of a sudden we kept all our doors locked, lights on, watching for every movement around us. First time in 19 years we have felt this way. Even with a NHP living across the street we didn't feel safe. When I think of the four people who died senselessly, it makes me want to cry.

Our law enforcement really stepped up to the plate with this investigation, Douglas County, Carson City and Washoe. I am very proud of the new sheriff and how they handled the whole situation and all others.

Hats off to law enforcement, condolences to the three families that lost their family members. Also, fellow citizens, continue to be vigilant in your every day life, don't get complacent.

Elizabeth Neumann

Minden

Leave opinions at home

Editor:

Political intervention by school administrators and teachers can be counterproductive and damaging if they are not following school guidelines for handling potential controversial political issues. Teachers need to keep their own political opinion private even when it is the topic in a civics class or a debate forum. Political views in the classroom can be particularly contentious; therefore, teachers need to be able to defuse disagreements and build public trust.

On the other hand, students can be politically involved in high school through political clubs and debate teams but should not be bullied for their view by either teachers or other students. It is up to the school administration to make sure there is a tight control over touchy political controversies. Teachers can assist if they clearly understand both sides of a political issue for students to develop a respect for views that might be contrary to their own.

It has come to my attention that there has been some abuse by certain teachers in the Douglas County school system (elementary, middle and high schools) where certain teachers have abused their position in the classroom by voicing their political opinions and upsetting students who take an opposite view. We are currently in a heavily polarized society and it is upsetting when a teacher who might have a different political view tries to teach that view in a classroom. It needs to stop.

Mary Lou Gervie

Gardnerville

Thanks for the support

Editor:

I just want to extend a huge thank-you to everyone who came to the Extension office for my official meet and greet, for those I have met in the community, and for my colleagues at the Extension Office for a warm welcome as the new Extension educator in Douglas County. There are some very exciting opportunities on the horizon and I am optimistic they will help enhance our love for agriculture in the Carson Valley. I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge some challenges as well, and I hope to help our communities work through those as a strong partner. One of the first things I will be doing is a needs assessment. This will help me gather feedback and input from the residents of Douglas County on what the needs are and where my priorities in programming and effort should be. I would encourage anyone to complete the survey either electronically (stay tuned, it will appear in numerous locations over the next several weeks) or reach out to the Extension Office for a paper copy. Meanwhile, do not hesitate to contact us for questions about 4-H, gardening, horticulture, radon, and more! Our Extension work focuses on six target areas including: Children, Youth, and Families; Horticulture; Natural Resources; Community Development; Health and Nutrition; and Agriculture.

Lindsay Chichester

Douglas County Extension Educator

University of Nevada, Reno

National Security reason enough to open government

Editor:

If Republicans have any real interest in "national security" as anything more than a talking point in their odious campaign of xenophobic and racist fear mongering against desperate and destitute Ccntral American refugees, then they should vote to reopen the government today.

It seems that the Republican "leadership" have forgotten that the government serves any purpose beyond bestowing on them a generous salary, a fancy title and a speaking platform. But government is there to keep our skies safe and our roads safe and our food safe and our coasts safe and our banks safe and, yes, our borders safe.

I am a federal contractor and while, by sheer luck, I am still working and drawing a paycheck, 80 percent of the team I have worked with for years are not. These are highly talented people with skillsets developed over decades. Those skillsets benefited the American people every day they went to work. Now they are forced to stand idle and consequently have no choice but to seek other employment. Once they find it, there is very little chance of them returning to a job that offers them no job security. Nothing could be a more clear and present danger to our country than to allow the federal institutions that have been carefully constructed over the course of our lives to be eroded out in this fashion.

It is fundamentally undemocratic for Republicans to hold our country hostage because they cannot garner the votes they need to build their idiotic "wall" by any other means. I am sure that there are productive discussions to be had about ways to intelligently improve our border security. But they cannot be begun while the self-evidently lunatic Donald Trump holds a gun to all our heads.

Timothy Goldsmith

Minden

Suicide Prevention Network thankful for grant

Editor:

Suicide Prevention Network is grateful to be one of the recipients of the Douglas County community grant program. Thank you, Douglas County, for your confidence and conviction in our non-profit organization's mission and vision and in our ability to fulfill that mission.

Suicide is a health crisis in our community. Suicide Prevention Network is dedicated to being the champion in decreasing suicide and its impact on our family and friends, co-workers and neighbors by developing and providing services which promote mentally strong and healthy behaviors in the workplace, home and social setting for a safe and high quality of life.

Our goal is a suicide-safe community – free from the threat and anguish of loss from the devastating effects of suicide and we use multiple tools in our quest to reach that goal.

We are able to provide quality services and programs to our community free of charge due in large part to the money awarded us by the Douglas County grant program. We know, also, that most of the other non-profits in Douglas County who are also beneficiaries of this grant program perform vital and critical services for our community which may not otherwise be available to its residents.

For information or how we can help you, call 783-1510.

Debbie Posnien

Executive Director, Suicide Prevention Network

Wildlife commission ignores study

Editor:

In moving forward with the 2019 Black Bear Hunt on Jan. 26 in Reno, the Nevada Wildlife Commission ignored a new study presented by the state wildlife agency showing that only 13 percent of Nevadans approve of the use of dogs to hunt bears. Seventy two percent of bears have been killed using packs of GPS collared dogs since the hunt began in 2011. The study also showed that only 37 percent of licensed hunters support this practice.

No longer can it be questioned if the Wildlife Commission represents the interests of Nevadans when administering this public resource. Clearly, this commission, appointed by the governor and serving at his "pleasure," represent a hunter-centric perspective that is out of step with current values.

Unlike other Western States, Nevada law dictates a voting majority of hunters on the wildlife commission, despite licensed hunters comprising approximately 2 percent of Nevada's population. Legislative reform is urgently needed to fix this misrepresentation in state wildlife governance.

Dead bears decorating living room walls can no longer be forced upon a public whose views of co-existing with wildlife continue to evolve.

Kathryn Bricker

Zephyr Cove