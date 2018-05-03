Letters for May 4

Lucerne trees will be back

Editor:

Whew. That was without a doubt one of the most spirited and vitriolic letters to the editor in some time. Obviously the writer feels strongly about trees — good on ya'.

The missing background and information concerning the Lucerne planting will perhaps ease his enormous angst and put to rest the idea that the Town of Minden employees suddenly woke up last week and decided to cut down said trees. Nothing could be further from the truth.

As a landscape contractor providing subcontractor services to the Town of Minden, I can tell you with confidence that the process to change, condemn, replant, or modify existing town landscapes goes through a careful and thoughtful process. The Lucerne project has been in the works for the last three years. There have been multiple Town Board meetings discussing the project and inviting public input. Did the writer attend and express public comment during any of the meetings? From my viewpoint I don't think he did.

Now, about those trees. From a horticultural point of view (I was horticulture agent in Douglas County at one time) those trees were planted in a horrific manner from the get-go. The curbs were poured on top of the asphalt, soil was infilled and where each tree was to be planted, the asphalt was saw cut to allow some water to perk and some roots to go into soil. It didn't happen. The roots went through the lawn areas and were, at best, a foot and a half deep, and in some places 50 feet wide. Not an ideal setting for vigor and health. Those trees were in poor condition, a liability, and were stunted from the manner in which they were planted and grown.

The good news for our tree-mad writer is the Town of Minden has a new plan for rebuilding the planters, this time ensuring that the new landscape isn't sitting on asphalt. There is a plan for new trees, new sod, new plantings, etc. I'm sure you can request a viewing from the Town of Minden staff at the main office at Esmeralda.

Not all trees are equally valuable and, sad but true, there are times it's best to start over. This was one of those instances. Lucerne will once again be verdant, shady and green. All will be right in the world again.

Tina Fixman

Minden

Backing Duffy for sheriff

Editor:

My name is Taylee Pickering, and I'm an airman in the U.S. Air Force. I enlisted in the Air Force immediately after graduating from Douglas High School, and I am now stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Prior to enlisting, I had lived in Douglas County, Nevada my entire life. When I was 13 years old, I joined the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Explorer post. The program, in large part, helped prepare me for my life in the military. I am thankful for the program for many reasons. When I recently found out that Joe Duffy and Jim Halsey were running for Douglas County Sheriff and Undersheriff, I could not have been more proud. During my five years as an explorer, the years before then, and the years since then, Joe and Jim have been actively involved in the Explorer program. They would come to meetings, help us train, and never stopped pushing us to be the best that we could, also they would even travel with us to competitions to step in when we needed another advisor. These men truly care about the youth, community, and future of our beautiful county. Douglas County, if you want an involved, proactive, and honest Sheriff, you will vote Joe Duffy on June 12.

Taylee Pickering

Gardnerville

Haunted Windchimes rang out

Editor:

The final concert with the Haunted Windchimes wrapped up the Carson Valley Arts Council 2017-18 Concert Series. All five performers presented workshops or assemblies for Pau-Wau-Lu and Carson Valley Middle Schools, Minden Jacks Valley and Meneley Elementary Schools and Sierra Lutheran High School. The support of our sponsors and CVAC Friends are the only ways we are able to bring the concerts and youth outreach to our community.

Special thanks goes to our amazing Concert Series sponsors: Nevada Arts Council, WESTAF, Carson Valley Inn, NEA Arts Works, COD Casino, Wa She Su Casino, City National Bank, Jennifer Yturbide Law, R. O. Anderson, Bing Materials, Chase International, TruNorth Wealth Management, Sierra View Dental Center, Courtyard Marriott, Coffee on Main, Carson Valley United Methodist Church, Douglas County Democrats/DCDWomen, Clean Air Systems, NV Tourism, NV Energy, Bike Habitat, The Pink House, CV Community Theatre, Norma Freitas, and Building Concepts.

Please thank all of the sponsors for supporting the arts! Call 775-782-8207, visit our website cvartscouncil.com/sponsors/ or email CVAC info@cvartscouncil.com if you would like to help sponsor next year's Concert Series that begins in October.

Sharon Schlegel

Executive Director

Brian Fitzgerald

President

Sharon Hoelscher Day

CVAC Events Committee Chairman

Questioning Duffy's leadership

Editor:

I recently attended a Q&A with the Sheriff's Candidates on April 26. The event was put on by the Douglas Democrats and covered numerous areas clearly outlining many of the similarities and distinctive differences of each candidate. They all did a great job pin-pointing areas of their focus should they win.

I was however incredibly bothered right out of the gate by Captain Duffy's immediate blame shift, which he repeated throughout the evening. The first question focused on the 20+ Deputies who have left the Sheriff's Office over appx. 18 months and what each candidate would do to counter this issue. Each candidate came up with thoughts and ideas in an attempt to halt Deputies leaving. Each candidate that is, except for Captain Duffy. Candidate Brady mentioned the Grand Jury Report as a reference point to attempt to raise morale and retain Deputies. Captain Coverley stated his intention of putting worth and value back to each Deputy to increase morale. Candidate Paris stated he intended on speaking with each Deputy about what changes they'd like and creating exit interviews. Captain Duffy broke down numbers as to why 24 Deputies left and made it very clear that morale was not a problem. I do, however, question his numbers and reasons for the departures and believe his breakdown to be a misrepresentation of what is occurring in his Division. Why are Deputies leaving at a rapid rate from his Division but not other Divisions?

Back to the morale concern, who is Captain Duffy to decide there is no morale issue? Given his current position he is responsible for morale being high or low, not the person who determines it. There were also two separate times Capt. Duffy referenced "lazy" Deputies. By no means would I defend Deputies who are not putting in an honest day's work for an honest day's pay, however I can't imagine blatant name calling is helping morale. If name calling is acceptable, is he planning on permitting Deputies to name call while on shift in the community? Is this why the association voted 78 percent to endorse Captain Coverley? Do they know something we don't?

Ashlee Miller

Minden

Editor:

The April 25 R-C editorial supports the County Commission's decision to transfer $354,000 from the general fund to repair Topaz Lake roads.

I understand the impulse to do this. The roads there are in bad shape, residents complain, it's an election year, officials feel compelled to "do something" and it's always possible to scrape together a bit of money toward that end.

But this ignores some stark realities. First, Topaz Lake is far from alone. Local roads throughout the unincorporated area, outside our towns and GIDs, are in much the same situation. County staff estimates it would take upwards of $4 million per year to remedy this situation.

If the County is going to take money from the general fund to fix Topaz Lake roads, what about the rest? If it makes sense to do this for one area shouldn't we do it for all? But the County simply can't afford that. We're talking $40 million over ten years.

And where does the general fund come from and who does it "belong to?" Well, it is accumulated by taxes paid by all county property owners plus other funds of a general nature. It "belongs" to all of us, two-thirds of whom live in our towns and GIDs, where residents pay extra taxes to maintain their infrastructure. Which residents of Topaz Lake and the rest of the unincorporated area do not.

So if we take money from the general fund to fix Topaz Lake roads we're taking it largely from those who already pay extra to maintain their infrastructure and giving it to those who don't.

Let's check the math. The census says we have about 157 people in Topaz Lake. If we take $354,000 from the general fund to fix their roads that amounts to about $2250 for every resident there. But don't they have some share in the general fund? Yes. Based on their share of county population they might be said to be contributing collectively about $1200 to this $354,000 project.

In the end it's hard to see this as anything but a gift from those who pay to those who don't.

So what to do? I'd be happy to help Topaz Lake residents fix their roads if they would help themselves first. Come up to tax parity with those in the towns and GIDs, dedicate the proceeds to Topaz Lake road maintenance, then make up the rest from the general fund. God helps those who help themselves.

Of, if they don't want to pay as others do, then revert these roads to gravel, as they once were, give them the occasional grading and be done with it.

But unless we're prepared to provide this sort of largesse to the rest of the unincorporated area, which we simply can't afford, I think it is unfair to give it to one small community only.

And it's equally unfair to expect those who pay to pay more for those who don't.

Terry Burnes

Gardnerville

Editor:

Kudos to Jim Hartmann's May 2nd Guest Opinion about Douglas County's failed local governance regarding "Tiregate" and "Sodgate." Hartmann's letter was the first attempt to document the timeline of the Tiregate coverup. Nancy McDermid revealed to the public that the commissioners were told at their secret meeting in March 2018 not to say anything about what they were told, but Nancy's comments were not accurate. The commissioners were not told anything about the Tiregate scandal in March. They were only told that there was a rumor that an employee may have stolen some County tires, and if anybody asks them about this, tell them that it is being looked into. The commissioners were not told anything else until their September 5, 2018 secret meeting. This day represents two days before they voted to extend County Manager Larry Werner's contract. They were not given time to consider the implications of being kept in the dark from March until September when they extended Werner's contract. They were misled when they promoted Vickie Moore to Chief Financial Officer, and they were denied the opportunity to consider the scandal while making the many other significant interconnected decisions that came before them during this period. On the other hand, the District Attorney's Office, the County Manager, and the Chief Financial Officer had the advantage and benefit of orchestrating the coverup without any public or commissioner interference.

Hartmann is right on target to point out the need to drain our local swamp because of the continued lackadaisical attitude of our commissioners and other officials toward the enormity of this specific scam and their standard practice to keep both the public and commissioners uninformed.

Jeanine Shizuru

Gardnerville