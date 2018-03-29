Letters for March 30, 2018

Little League season has arrived

Editor:

The Little League Baseball season has arrived. That being the case I would like to share with parents and family members some reminders to assist you all throughout the season.

Douglas County is very fortunate to have a Little League board that has many years of experience. Our President Debbie Jacobsen and her family have been involved in youth baseball for some 37 years. Her staff, many who have given decades of service to our youth, are some of the best in the business. I encourage you to reach out to them with questions that may arise during the year.

There is a saying with in the local baseball community and that is "Live in Nevada play in Nevada." Many of you without a doubt have experienced the times where games and practices have been played during extremely cold conditions. We know too well that the weather in Nevada changes quickly many times without warning. Prepare your player with enough cold weather gear so that they can remain comfortable in all conditions. A simple rule to follow is it's best to over prepare for cold weather than to need clothing and not have it.

Little League Baseball has a minimum play rule. Our board is very much involved in ensuring that our teams' managers adhere to these rules. If during the season you have questions about your player's playtime, I recommend you talk to your manager directly to see what can be done to improve his or her opportunities.

As a team manager it may at times seem like I do not like our umpires. The fact is I have nothing but the utmost respect for them and for the job they volunteer to do. Many of our umpires have decades of experience not only with our league but with ongoing tournaments long after many of us have moved on to other activities. They are tasked with a difficult job, so, please keep this in mind when you feel the need to give your opinion and umpiring advice.

It is my hope that we can all work together to provide your player the best baseball experience he or she deserves. I would also like to thank you in advance for the opportunity to coach your player and wish you all a successful 2018 season.

Tim Davis

Gardnerville

Making a difference

Editor:

Would you like to make a difference in your community? Without volunteers, many nonprofit organizations in Douglas County would not be able to provide such vital services to our community members.

Family Support Council is a nonprofit agency in Douglas County that is continuously in need of volunteers. The council has been serving residents for over 30 years. We provide a variety of confidential services. We advocate for victims of domestic violence/sexual assault, provide safe housing for women and children, support individuals who have developmental disabilities, and provide many other services. In 2017, the council saw 378 new clients, provided 3,514 bed nights at our shelter (bed night is one person in one bed per night), provided 1,367 hours of therapy services, assisted with 20 temporary protection orders, supervised 59 visits for noncustodial parents, answered 64,483 phone calls through the main number (including crisis calls), and spent 9,440 hours supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

Becoming a volunteer is a unique opportunity to see the daily activity of our agency! You will receive hands-on experience and 40 hours of Victims Assistance Training. You will understand the value of being a team member and understand the importance of honesty and integrity. The council needs your help to continue providing services. Come and make a difference in our community!

If you need more information about our volunteer opportunities, call Norma Ruelas, our volunteer coordinator, at 775-782-8692 or nruelas@family-support.org

Norma Ruelas

Gardnerville

Thanks for checking on father

Editor:

Kudos to Sgt. Bernadette Smith and the entire Douglas County for providing the numerous wellness checks of our father, John Lindblade, 93-year-old resident of Gardnerville.

The services the Douglas County Sheriff's Office provides the community are greatly appreciated. Stay safe.

Jeanie Lindblade

Clairemont, Calif.