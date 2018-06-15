Letters for June 15

Thanks once again

This past Memorial Day weekend the local veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 8583, held its "Buddy Poppy" donation drive. Once again the generous people of the Carson Valley came through overwhelmingly. In the past year with your generosity we were able to donate to the Veterans Guest Home in Reno, the Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge, Sally Wiley's sun dry packages to overseas troops, Cub Scout Troop 8583. The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall and of course any veteran in need. We would also like to thank Smith's and Walmart for allowing the post to hold our drive.

Tom McManus

Gardnerville

The 5K Fun Run for Tahoe Youth & Family Services was a huge success! Thank you to those participants who fought the wind and raced! Thank you to the veterans who showed their support and participated. The excitement of the sheriff patrol cars, ambulances and fire trucks with their sirens blaring was an unexpected addition to the start of the race. All in all, everyone had fun.

A HUGE thank you to our SPONSORS for their support. The following businesses provided financial support for our event: Carson Valley Medical Center, Barton Family Medicine, Lakeside Inn, Carson Valley Accounting & Ernie's Coffee Shop in South Lake Tahoe.

The following businesses provided material support: Bobby Page Dry Cleaners, Carson Valley Medical Center, C.O.D. Casino, Horizon Construction Inc., Lone Tree Frame, Road Id, Partnership Douglas County & UNR Cooperative Extension. Walgreens opened early providing their parking lot, bathrooms and photo services.

The support from sponsors and businesses contributed to the success of this event!!

And finally, this race could not have happened if it weren't for the many community volunteers, board members of Tahoe Youth & Family Services and our fantastic staff. Thank you all for giving of your time, talent and energy to make this a positive event for adults, youth & families.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services mission is to promote the healthy development of children, families and individuals through counseling, mentoring and support services. We have offices in Gardnerville, South Lake Tahoe and in Alpine County. Please contact us at 775-782-4202 or 530-541-2445 for additional information! Our mission is to help make our communities a healthier and safer place to live and work!

Karen S. Carey

Executive Director of Tahoe Youth & Family Services