Letters for July 13, 2018

What happened to previous plan

Editor:

On any given day the U.S. Forestry land south of the Ranchos is enjoyed by an assortment of dirtbike riders, ATV enthusiasts, pet walkers, hikers, drone flyers, and horse riders. What will happen when Rancho Sierra develops homes right up to the boundary of Forestry land? They are required to provide access through the development for public use, but it looks like the only access will be through a cul-de-sac at the southwest corner of the development. I wonder how the new homeowners will get along with noise and dust created by recreational use of the neighboring public land. And where will vehicles park? They currently park along unpaved Tillman and Heritage, but that option will disappear. In 2006 the U.S. Forest Service in Carson City wrote a letter to Douglas County outlining their concerns with the then-proposed 302-home plan for that same parcel and they were interested in working out a joint plan for protecting recreational access and minimizing conflict. What became of that planning process?

Christine Coulter

Gardnerville

Ranchos water plan enlightening

Editor:

If you are concerned about growth in the Ranchos, have you read the GRGID Water Master Plan, which states on page 33 that their adopted policy decision is to add an arsenic treatment/blending facility for the next seven years, if needed. Beyond seven years, the Board would like to begin working on a regional connection to other water systems. This Water Master Plan concedes that the just now beginning explosive growth in the Ranchos will eventually necessitate these changes. This is a Carson Valley-wide issue. As has repeatedly occurred with other smaller failing water systems in Douglas County, if a system cannot independently sustain themselves, other water system ratepayers are used to bail them out. Because of the sheer size and scope of GRGID, no Douglas County resident should accept the reassurances in the GRGID will serve letter to Rancho Sierra, which fails to fully address the known long-term consequences of high-density growth in the Ranchos.

Attend the Aug. 2 Board of County Commissioners meeting that begins at 10 a.m. at CVIC Hall and voice your concern about today's inadequate water and road infrastructure to serve the 353-home Rancho Sierra development.

Jeanne Shizuru

Gardnerville

Thanks R-C staffers

Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the fine work and dedication of the five Record-Courier newsroom employees whose jobs were eliminated last week as Swift Communications adjusts to readers' changing news habits.

They are Sports Editor Dave Price, photographers Jim Grant and Brad Coman, and reporters Sarah Drinkwine and Kelsey Penrose.

These good and true journalists willingly agreed to long hours and low pay because they were doing jobs they loved, bringing you the news.

Their work was honored year after year by their peers in the Nevada Press Association. As a former R-C editor and reporter, it was my privilege to work alongside them, especially Davey and Jim.

Over the years, they chronicled your children's exploits in the classroom and on the playing fields; perhaps, they interviewed you about a personal accomplishment, or stood by you in the time of a devastating loss. Through their pictures and words, they took you to the brink of forest fires, floods and blizzards.

Editor Kurt Hildebrand is left to rattle about The R-C newsroom. But if anyone can soldier on despite the loss of his entire staff, it's Kurt.

To Davey, Jim, Brad, Sarah and Kelsey, thank you and Godspeed.

Sheila Gardner

Gardnerville