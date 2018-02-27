Letters for Feb. 28, 2018

Murphy has experience

Editor:

Thanks to Don Reinholz for his letter (Tiregate is no joke, 2-14 R-C). Mr. Reinholz asks, among other important questions, "What happened to your internal checks and balances?"

Responsible government only comes with responsible leadership, which is lacking among four of our five Douglas County's Board of County Commissioners. It is likely that more than one person was involved in Tiregate for the theft to have gone on for many years, and upward of $1 million dollars of taxpayer's money was lost. How is it that senior county managers who were supposed to be exercising oversight on Tiregate were either promoted, given contract extensions, or allowed to quietly retire with full benefits? The public deserves honest answers.

This is one of the many reasons I became the Campaign Manager for Janet Murphy, who announced her candidacy for County Commissioner, District 4. She is energetic, principled, passionate and has proven to work for the people. Janet is fiscal hawk, vigilant and responsive, and an accountable conservative. As administrator for the Tahoe Douglas Utilities District for the past 25 years, she paid off outstanding debt, created reserves of $4 million, and kept the rates neutral for the past 10 years. She always applies logic and common sense in her decision making. Janet has proven experience; experience to be County Commissioner.

To learn more about Janet Murphy, I encourage you to go to her website JanetMurphy4Commissioner.com

Recommended Stories For You

Jan Muzzy

Minden

Democrats are spoil sports

Editor:

I was so unimpressed with the Democrats sitting on their duffs during the State of the Union Address. They are the epitome of spoil sports and should take their liberal toys and go home if they can't behave more maturely. Mr. Trump was not my first choice, nor my second, but he is our president and I support him fully. If he succeeds we all succeed.

This brought to mind an occasion when I was 4 years old growing up in Annapolis, Md., and attending a Navy baseball game where the opposing team turned a spectacular triple play. The hometown fans responded with a standing ovation to acknowledge their accomplishment. I could not figure out why we were clapping for the other team and asked my dad, who explained that it is always appropriate to applaud a good performance. In attending professional baseball games all over the country, I have observed that same readiness to acknowledge a job well done by either team. The Democrats could learn a much-needed lesson in fair play and true sportsmanship.

President Trump has done well, but I suppose they are simply envious that their team has been out-performed even in the face of their mindless and divisive obstructionism.

Aletha S. Eyre

Minden

About the emotional brain

Editor:

There is something about conservative politics in this town that I adore. Having left the Carson Valley after graduation, it was refreshing to find a similar experience or feel when I returned nearly four decades later. That takes effort and insight.

That said, I find it perplexing that a party can be adept at local governance and experience cyclical failure nationally. There are two primary and diverging paths involved. One is based in the sciences and application of knowledge and is found among moderates of either party. The other? Not so much. This more challenged path is owned primarily by the far right, evangelicals and white-centric voters. Thanks to imaging, psychology is becoming a hard science and when it comes to political behavior, evidence is pouring in. Since these processes are difficult to explain without becoming a form of anesthesia, I will use the phenomenon of Evangelical Christianity as being an apt example. Finding yourself in a following statement could be an indication that your paleomammalian or emotional brain is problematic.

• You can go to church Sunday morning then attend an Arpaio rally that evening because he treated people the way Jesus would

• You see Matthew 8 and Colossians 3 as supporting your political involvement

• You find it difficult to challenge leaders you support regarding issues of morality because you fear being wrong and God's influence in your life cannot be wrong

• Though led by appointed republicans, the concept of the 'Deep State' makes sense to you

• You hate Hillary so much that you feel compelled to support someone who, in comparison, makes her look Christ-like

• It is acceptable that your president brag about creeping into Miss Teen Pageant dressing rooms and forcefully grabbing women by their genitalia prior to receiving your vote

• Repentance is not required when it comes to the forgiveness of your president

• The NRA represents the pillar of Christian heritage because God loves guns as much as he disparages immigrants

• It would be preferred to send kids to schools that resemble prisons, to keep them safe, so that military-grade weapons can remain on the street

• That Australia's introduction of gun control ('96) after a mass shooting put an end to mass shootings is fake news as is the U.S. experiencing over 100 school shootings alone since 2013.

• You may not recognize Jesus unless He is draped in the American flag and carrying a Floridian made AK-47 while patrolling the Southern Border

On the other hand, neuroscientists have reported significant health and emotional benefit from faith when it is not tied to fundamentalist dogma. Once the underlying dysfunction is addressed we can debate serious issues like adults. Something to think about.

R. Greg Dowty

Minden

Time to stop sacrificing children

Editor:

I am a resident of Alpine County, and Chair of our Behavioral Health Board. I am writing because I am once again devastated by the massacre in Parkland Florida of seventeen students and teachers. Many others were injured, and many will live with this horror emblazoned on their minds for the rest of their lives. Some have said this is the price of freedom, but I disagree. Sacrificing our children, the standard bearers of our future, cannot be the price of freedom. I do not think it would be a violation of people's second amendment rights to outlaw automatic weapons and require background checks before even considering a gun purchase. I also think the age at which someone can purchase a gun should be raised. It is outrageous that someone who is not old enough to be able to buy liquor can purchase a weapon of war. Additionally, I would encourage Douglas High School to implement a Sandy Hook Promise assembly entitled Just Say Something, so students would know what to do and who to contact if one of their fellow students or acquaintances posts or makes statements about their guns or intentions to do harm.

Jane Sweeney

Markleeville

Congress is derelict

Editor:

For decades, our leaders talk, talk, talk and do little to nothing for the protection of our school children.

Since 1990 there has been some 359 school shooting deaths in 272 separate incidents. Since 2000 there has been 268 school deaths in 207 incidents. Of this some 16 were by various definitions considered mass shootings resulting in 149 deaths. That is roughly one incident every month resulting in an average of one-and-a-quarter deaths. This is strictly school shootings and does not include the fifty some killed in Las Vegas or other non-school shootings.

Regardless of the exact description of a mass shooting, when one occurs our leaders explode with pronouncements of indignation, shock, horror and express condolences. They proclaim that we must protect our children, not tolerate this and in one form or another pass legislation to prevent any reoccurrence. They ask us, the general public, for suggestions about how to prevent such things. The hollow evasions are end-less.

With all of this uproar the following utter silence on the floors of Congress is deafening. Such duplicity screams of blatant hypocrisy. Our elected officials should stop trying to fallaciously placate the public and do something. The American people are not that naive or gullible.

The Preamble to the Constitution declares that one of its purposes is to promote the general welfare. Article I, section 8 dictates that the Congress shall have the power to provide for the general welfare. The failure to even present measures to correct these travesties is undeniably ignoring the general welfare and a gross dereliction of duty.

Ben Justus

Gardnerville

Amendment preserves freedom

Editor:

When the rules of government were successfully agreed upon, they called those rules the Constitution of the United States of America.

Following a bloody revolution to free themselves from a despotic government, the founders knew too well what governments can become if left unchecked.

So in order to protect the people and their newly won freedom, the founders established the first 10 amendments, known as the Bill of Rights. Those would be protections from the long arm of government.

The 1st amendment would allow the people to "speak their minds" should they find the government veering dangerously away from the rules, causing a potential danger to a free people.

And to further secure that first amendment right, they added the second amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The wise founders knew all too well what it was like to live unarmed under a ruthless despotic ruler over the people, as they had no means to protect or defend themselves.

Should a corrupt and despotic government decide to silence the voice of concerned people they knew they would have to answer to an armed and lawful citizenry not willing to sacrifice one, or any of their rights handed down by adhearance to the divine providence.

It is very sad indeed to see and hear the people of today as they display their total ignorance and downright uneducated views of America and lack of knowledge of our rules for maintaining our freedom.

Of all the correspondence to and from the founders on the Second amendment, there is not one word about hunting or target shooting. They knew without a doubt that an armed people would deter the wrongdoers in governemnt, as well as attending to the security of a free state.

Jefferson said as he was talking about the newly established government "bind them down by the chains of the Constitution where they can do no mischief."

Perhaps the ignorant and uneducated perople of this country would rather have those chains around their own ankles so they can experience the meaning of despotism.

William Barwig

Gardnerville.

Not in line for parade

Editor:

The man who recently boasted, "I'm real smart" and, "a very stable genius" has ordained there shall be a parade (humongous) down Pennsylvania Avenue later this year. Not your usual parade of marching bands, floats, jugglers and clowns, but one consisting of the world's most lethal and sophisticated killing machines, (think, "Little Rocket Man") with the only clown participating most likely being the grand marshal himself.

Imagine tanks, rocket launchers, an abundance of rifles and multi-million dollar jets overhead polluting the air with red, white and blue fumes. This (fantastically incredible) event will be scheduled for a national holiday as yet unnamed but rumored to be Veterans Day 2018, which begs the question: Will it be possible for his choreographers to perfect a creditable "Trumpian" version of the goose step (unbelievably beautiful of course) and teach it to the rank and file within that time frame?

John O'Neill

Minden