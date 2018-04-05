Letters for April 6, 2018

First in keeping ideas out

"America First?" If you mean, "first in the health, welfare, prosperity and safety of its citizens;" "first as a beacon of freedom and democracy to the rest of the world"; "first as a safe haven for the 'huddled masses yearning to breath free," of course. Unfortunately there is a significant number of "America Firsters" who seem to believe that our nation has reached its apex and should not concern itself with distractions outside its cocoon.

You have to wonder; if your favorite team was on a losing streak and its hated rival was winning all its games, wouldn't you want to know why? If you were in business and your competitor's sales were twice yours, wouldn't you think, "let's find out what's wrong"? Contrarily, should you mention to one of these "Firsters" that our Canadian neighbors pay far less for prescription drugs than we do, don't expect a similarly introspective reply, instead be prepared to hear; "If you don't like it here, move to Canada." Mention that the Internet speed in South Korea is nearly twice that of ours, and you will likely be reprimanded with; "If you don't like it here, move to South Korea." And please, don't bother mentioning the fact that Australia hasn't had a mass shooting since 1996. Seems these folks are intent on building a wall; not just between the United States and Mexico, but around the entire country … and not to keep out illegal immigrants, but any information or ideas that might challenge their personal preconceptions.

John O'Neill

Minden

Gun owners not the problem

To the students. Evil exists. Criminals don't obey laws. The usual suspects, who are trying to hijack your safety movement know this. That's why they all relay on armed protection with the very guns they demonize.

Your protests and grievances should be directed at the failures by parents, guardians, school officials, law enforcement and mental health professionals.

They bear responsibility for acknowledging and anticipating risk, and taking appropriate measures to ensure your safety.

Everything considered of value in our society has armed protection as well as politicians and celebrities.

These horrific acts of cowardly depravity are not committed by the 100 million law-abiding gun owners. Meanwhile, the media and entertainment industries graphically glorify a culture of violence, mayhem and murder without consequence or aftermath.

Mark Kyle

Gardnerville