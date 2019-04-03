Letters for April 4, 2019

No sanctuary state in Nevada

Editor:

Local law enforcement would detain criminals found to be counterfeiting United States currency, a violation of federal law. Yet Assembly Bill 281, presented to the Nevada Legislative Judiciary Committee on March 29 would forbid Nevada cops from detaining illegal alien lawbreakers under most circumstances. Nevada legislators think they can pick which federal laws get enforced.

Despite Judiciary Chairman Yeager delaying the AB281 hearing for two hours and having their speaking time cut, members of the anti-281 overflow crowd at Friday's hearing spent 52 minutes making irrefutable legal, moral, public safety, and practical arguments against turning Nevada into a sanctuary state.

The bill's sponsors, all Las Vegas Democrats, seem to want to impose their dangerous mandates on us rural counties. AB281 demands that our sheriffs violate federal law. We say no.

Lynn Muzzy

Recommended Stories For You

Minden

Winter not only obstacle to travel

Editor:

The snow seems to be past us. I think all is clear on the cautionary weather front. But, valley weather strikes again. High winds.

Reports of wind gusts that blow over semis register in my mind as unreal and like a disaster movie. But the store said the item I ordered may not be delivered as planned because the trucks couldn't get through. The grocery store shelves were spotted in barrenness lacking produce and refrigerated items. To see it was odd. I have not seen anything similar but on the screen.

I am scheduled to go to Reno. The highway extension has made that a reasonably brief trek, but weather.com reports the wind to be 20 mph. I decide to hazard the drive with a plan to turn around if it seems unmanageable. All advisers agree Washoe Valley seems to be the greatest area of concern. And, true to that concern, highway signs warn wind gusts over 50 mph as I round the curve into it!

My steering wheel once again in a death grip, I proceed. I am not alone, though; I do note the absence of those who often whip around me to get ahead. I am joined by serious-minded drivers seeking to arrive safely at their desired designation.

Entering the Washoe portion of the 395, I decide to stagger my route not driving next to another car. I have felt those abrupt bursts of high wind. Taken unaware, it would be easy to collide into the car in the next lane if the impact causes a swerve. I give myself the space to recover from such a blow by driving at a distance from other cars. A swerve can be balanced but not without room. Whoa! I tire from the emotional energy of trying to think ahead and from the physical energy I maintain in manhandling my steering wheel. Being safe is work!

Oddly, with the spectacle I approach, I relax. I pass a MAC truck laying on its side like a giant carcass and, in my wonderment, my stress is momentarily forgotten. The sun is setting. The mountains cast shadow and spotlight by their varying heights. And, the trucks lay like stricken animals on the road-side.

Such mighty beasts of the road can cause a swerve in their passing. I cannot imagine such a blast to topple one of them. I would have thought my little car would be the one in danger. But, like the small English vessels that subdued the Spanish Armada, my putt-putt of the roadway proceeded victoriously.

Having just read a biography on pioneer life, I consider the depth of the suffering our early nation endured. They endured natural and human obstacles. We can chastise those human obstacles if we choose but the natural obstacles were formidable and are untouchable by chastisement. Our winters are beautiful from inside the comforts of modern living. I cannot imagine living in our frigid, merciless winters with minimal shelter. I cannot imagine not simply going to the store to get something to eat. I contemplate whether to drive in inclement weather. They just tried to survive.

Kellye Chapman

Minden