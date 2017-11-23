Keep local shops alive

Anyone who's familiar with youth sports or any of the numerous fundraisers held to support Carson Valley causes is aware that local businesses are critical to their success.

The R-C regularly publishes thank-you letters that are a who's who of supporters, many of whom operate small businesses in our community.

Carson Valley's small business community has had to withstand years of big box store-itis.

Those stores were attracted to Douglas County in a bid to develop some level of self-sufficiency, but that never really took.

Sales taxes from Carson City, Washoe and Clark counties, and others, supplement the money raised in Douglas. Competition from those big chains have done some damage to our locally owned business pool.

But just because Douglas has two Walmarts, a Target, Best Buy and others doesn't mean our local shopkeepers have given up.

If anything, they are more resilient, which makes it more important we support them.

There are things for sale in Carson Valley's shops that can't be found anywhere else.

Just as important these shops devote a portion of their profits to support other local businesses in many ways.

That's why it's critical to support these businesses, not just on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, but throughout the year.