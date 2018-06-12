June 8 Letters to the Editor

Brady responds to letter

Editor:

As the campaign season shifts into high gear, I find it necessary to respond to Mr. Hubbard's recent letter to the editor in order to provide context and clarity.

The author emphasizes, more than once, my "gross" lack of qualifications and experience for the job of sheriff. Perhaps he has not read my campaign literature, or bothered to pay attention to any of the debates. Moreover, he doesn't understand what the actual qualifications and requirements are for the position of Sheriff.

My advanced education (Master of Public Administration), broad based leadership and administrative experience in the community (School Board Trustee and County Commissioner), as well as a successful career in the financial services industry, make me uniquely qualified to serve as Sheriff of Douglas County.

With respect to POST certification, I have a current Basic Category 1 POST certificate from California, along with both Intermediate and Advanced certificates.

I was a full time police officer for eight years in Southern California, having worked as a patrolman, traffic officer and the majority of my time as a K-9 handler. Additionally, I was a financial investigator for the Gaming Control Board, and served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Douglas County for 15 years.

Finally, contrary to Mr. Hubbard's statements, I have not hired a "fancy" Las Vegas marketing firm. I believe in hiring local.

Dave Brady

Minden

Duffy has best experience

Editor:

Sheriff Ron Pierini observes: "Anyone can sign up for any position, but in law enforcement, you have to have experience. We need someone with experience as sheriff."

The candidate for sheriff with the most experience is Captain Joe Duffy. Joe Duffy has 23 years of service with the DCSO. Most importantly, Capt. Duffy's eight years at the command staff level gives him far and away the most relevant experience to serve as sheriff. Capt. Duffy is partnering with Capt. Jim Halsey, a 24-year veteran with DCSO, as his designated undersheriff. Captains Duffy and Halsey will provide the best qualified and most experienced law enforcement leadership team for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

After hearing the four candidates for sheriff speak, Joe Duffy clearly demonstrates the strongest grasp of law enforcement issues and is best informed on the policies and programs of the DCSO.

Captain Duffy has high expectations for his deputies – that's a strong positive for residents of Douglas County.

Christine Blackburn

Genoa

Thanks for support

Editor:

As we get close to the final days of the primary election, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who have supported me through this process. I will admit, I am not a politician and the process has been somewhat foreign to me. I feel deep gratitude for all the people who have given of their time and means on my behalf. There have been so many who have invited me into their homes to meet their friends and neighbors, taken on the task of putting up signs, planned fundraising events and simply just had a kind word to share with me when we have crossed paths.

I believe Douglas County is a beautiful place to live due to some of God's finest work during the creation. I also believe that Douglas County is a safe place to live due in large part to the fine work that Sheriff Pierini has done over two decades leading the Sheriff's office. I am honored to have his endorsement as the leader he feels most suited to lead the department in the future.

The deputies and law enforcement officers in our department are absolutely our most valuable asset. I respect them and I have an excellent relationship with them. It is a pleasure to work beside them each and every day, and am humbled that the Douglas County Sheriff's Protective Association would give me their endorsement.

It has been a privilege for me to have made this journey with the other three candidates. They are good men, who I believe have the best interests of the community at heart. Regardless of the outcome of this election, I know that this community will come together to support the winner of each race because that is who we are. At the end of the day we are all neighbors with the same goal of making and keeping Douglas County a great place to live.

Dan Coverley

Minden

How are we going to compete

Editor:

I recently returned from a trip to Southeastern China, taking a bullet train well into China's rural interior, followed by a lengthy bus ride to a Dong village – one of China's many ethnic minorities. The infrastructure along the way at every turn was stunning. From the 300 km/hour ultra modern bullet train, to the freeways, the highways, the rural roads, the bridges, the train stations, all of it – amazing. The inevitable question that came to this American mind was "how are we going to compete with this?" The impressive skyscraper filled city of Shenzhen through which we entered China had been a simple fishing village 30 years ago. We never saw a homeless person in China. Everywhere we went, everything we encountered conveyed the strongest impression of a nation on the rise.

Then back home to the U.S. where the Army Corps of Engineers assigns a grade of D- to America's infrastructure, I ask: Could the state of our infrastructure be the canary in the coal mine?

A host of recent books by scholars, historians and thought leaders (such as Fareed Zakaria's The Post American World; Gideon Rachman's Easternization: Asia's Rise and America's Decline; Alfred McCoy's In the Shadows of the American Century, to name but a few) raise an uncomfortable question one hesitates to ask out loud: could we, the United States, be on an opposite trajectory from the rising one of China? It may seem an unpatriotic question to raise, but, perhaps it is the most profoundly patriotic question that can be asked. Where are we headed? What is our trajectory? This is an inquiry worth serious public engagement and citizen discourse. We the people need to start talking about it.

Our recently passed federal budget with its major focus on national security, invites the question of just what is national security? Is it just about an investment in weapons to secure us from external threats, or are there enemies within that weaken the very fabric of our nation. What about our hungry children and gun violence; what about our struggling schools, our racial divisions, our lack of affordable housing, our over-burdening student debt, the opioid crisis, and the growing concentration of wealth at the top? All these factors, and more, contribute to the security of our citizens. Our commitment to the well being of our citizens, and our success in addressing these internal factors, will have a central bearing on our place in the world, the security of our people and our trajectory as a nation going forward. Yes, let's fix the infrastructure, but heed the canary in the coal mine and its message for our future.

Jill Derby

Foothill

Memorial Day's meaning

Editor:

Apparently there are some who have not yet grasped the true meaning of our "Memorial Day?" Consider, for example this pair of recent Presidential "tweets:"

"We can never truly repay the debt we owe our fallen heroes. But we can remember them, honor their sacrifice, and affirm in our own lives those enduring ideals of justice, equality, and opportunity for which generations of Americans have given that last full measure of devotion." — Barack Obama.

"Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18 years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!" — Donald Trump.

Happy Memorial Day indeed. How sad, that on a day dedicated to the men and women who have given their lives to protect our Democracy, we have as Commander in Chief, a self-aggrandizing, semiliterate (see above) charlatan who cannot resist bragging about the phantom accomplishments of his sick administration!

John O'Neill

Minden

Pardon implies need to be pardoned

Editor:

What is the question with a Presidential self-pardon?

It is not can Trump pardon himself, but would it be legally valid if he did? Trump can do as he pleases. More quizzically, if the President is innocent of any wrong doing, can he be pardoned for that which he did not do?

A pardon simply prohibits the punishment of a person who has committed a crime. It is not the absolution, or removal, of guilt. It does not obliterate, expunge or eliminate any facts concerning that for which a person has been charged or convicted.

It is generally accepted that when a person accepts a pardon they are admitting to having committed those crimes and are accepting the removal of any possible punishment for them. There is a history of people who have declined pardons because they refuse to accept or admit any guilt for that which they are being punished.

A pardon, in and of itself, does not stop the further investigation, indictment and/or prosecution of those surrounding the crimes for which another was pardoned. The President being pardoned for foreign collusion in our elections would not necessitate the closing of the Russian investigation.

The Constitution explicitly prohibits pardons from applying to cases of impeachment. Should the President accept a pardon, self-imposed or not, for charges for which he might be impeached he could be admitting quilt and would not be immune from the full punishment allowed through impeachment.

There seems to be a lot of to do over mostly nonsense.

Ben Justus

Gardnerville

Bridges served with distinction

Editor:

Like so many other people in Douglas County, I was surprised at the retirement of the Record-Courier's Publisher Pat Bridges. Bridges has been a fixture in Douglas County since he arrived in 2012. Widely known for his quick wit and loquacious sense of humor, (when I recently introduced myself at a community luncheon and stated, "I was celebrating a year of residency in Douglas County," Bridges countered, saying loudly, "Joe, it sure seems like you've been here a lot longer than that.") That sort of good natured humor is scarce in Douglas County. Bridges will depart leaving some big shoes to fill.

I'm a fan of the Record Courier. They do some things that create fans. If you write a letter to the editor on any subject, chances are the R-C will publish it. It doesn't have to be a response to something in the paper, like the papers in Southern California. They allow you two letters to the editor each month. They have a small staff that produces good reporting on important local issues. Their reporting over the last year on Douglas County infrastructure needs, and the Tiregate scandal has been good. In addition, their local sports coverage, featuring our local Douglas High School student athletes, is excellent.

Pat Bridges has always found time to give back to our community. He's served as president of the Carson Valley Rotary Club, and is a vice president of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce. He's known to many as a go-to guy. If you need advice, information on a certain local issue, or tips on how to publicize a community event, Pat is the guy you speak with. He has served with distinction as the publisher of the Record-Courier.

What could be better?

Joe Hooven

Minden