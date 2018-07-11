July 11, 2018 Letters to the Editor

Keep horses on the range

Editor:

I am not in favor of round ups or taking wild horses off the range. Better alternatives are available, the first alternative is PZP it is affective when administered to mares and does no harm, it is used in zoo's across our country. The BLM worked closely for several years with the advocacy group for the Pinenut Wild Horses at Fish Springs, Gardnerville out of the blue one day they stopped the use of PZP. We believe it was because of one untrue letter from a group in the east who knows nothing about PZP or our wild horses, nor our advocacy group. There are no grouse on the range at the Pinenuts this seems a ploy from big cattle people in coordination with the BLM. Perhaps that is why they put credence in the letter containing untruths about PZP and stopped our program.

Our wild horses should be treated as the commodity that they are for our state not as refuse to be discarded.

The vast majority of Americans want them left alone. Thank you for your time spent reading my opinions.

Pamela Sauer

Minden

Time to speak out

Editor:

Have you ever found that something negative has happened and you think "if only I had known in time to do something?" Well there's not much time but there is enough time to make your voices heard regarding our Fish Springs wild horse herd. There is a meeting Thursday at the Fish Springs Fire Station. Time is of the essence as the BLM is planning a helicopter round up of our local herd next Tuesday.

Lori McCaskill

Gardnerville

It's about the team

Editor:

One morning back in February, I awoke to see my picture splashed across the front page of the Record Courier. I sincerely appreciated the excellent coverage you wrote up for the children's creative dance class I volunteered to teach at the Douglas County Library.

Somehow, though, I felt uneasy. My volunteer activities at the library lent themselves easily to reporting. It was something out of the ordinary. However, I am but one among a vast army of volunteers who keep our library functioning on a daily basis.

Dozens come in every week to shelve many carts of books, prepare materials for children's programs, label kids' books with the appropriate reading levels. Volunteers sort, price and box up the donated books, process inter library loans and holds, repair damaged materials. Volunteers staff the children's desk during the summer reading program. Volunteers drive books to the home bound. Volunteers help put up and take down bulletin board and seasonal displays.

Volunteer board members of the Friends of the Library meet monthly to allocate fund for many of the extras our library provides: annual licenses to show movies; tambourines for my dance class; prizes for children's teens' and adults' special programs. "FOL" members as well as China Springs students turn out in droves to make their twice a year book sale a great success.

Volunteers on the Douglas County Library Foundation work to raise funds through grants, donations and fund raisers for larger library projects and capital improvements.

These are just some of the needs met by volunteers. I apologize if I have left anyone out. Their efforts free up the paid staff to deal with the more complex technical tasks for which they have been trained.

I'd like to spread the publicity I received to include all these other people who so regularly give of their time and skills to help this institution and its patrons.

Linda Fisher

Gardnerville