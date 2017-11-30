It’s time to light this candle

Are the first days of December too early to start celebrating Christmas?

Stores have been bringing Christmas decorations out just after Halloween for years. With the importance of the Christmas shopping season, we don't blame them.

Casual observers claim that contributes to the commercialization of Christmas, but we don't see it that way.

What are we selling with Christmas?

Buying presents for loved ones confirms that it is better to give than to receive. Isn't a Christmas card a great way to share good will?

Decorating homes and trees are a cheery way to bring extra light to the longest nights of the year.

With the days growing colder and shorter and Christmas coming in just weeks, it's time to find the warmth within and project it to the world.

We love this time of year for a lot of reasons. There's just something about the proliferation of silver and gold, green and red. A warm hearth and hot drink takes us back to our roots and drives out the chill.

Whether it's taking in the fireworks in Heritage Park, or singing carols in Genoa, or standing along Main Street and waving at the Parade of Lights, there's plenty of opportunities in Carson Valley to participate in some greetings this season. Next week is the annual "Share Your Holiday" food drive, which also offers a convenient means to help others this season.

There's nothing wrong with shouting a hearty "Merry Christmas," or a "Happy Hanukkah," which is Dec. 12-20 this year.

Christmas comes but once a year, and if it tends to spill over the traditional time, we say "bring it on."

It's time to embrace the season for all it brings.