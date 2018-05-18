Here comes the fun

Over the next three weeks, Carson Valley is going to be hopping, and we're going to be rushing to catch up.

Starting with this Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day, and features a kite festival at the Dangberg Historic Home Ranch, the annual Genoa Garage Sale and the dedication of the monument to Hans Meyer-Kassel at the Genoa Courthouse Museum.

We get a little break for the Memorial Day weekend, with the first GE Family Concert in Minden Park on May 25 and the first day of early voting on May 26. We're going to need the extra day off to catch our breath.

June kicks off with the Moving Vietnam Wall, the 29th annual Kids Fishing Derby.

The Carson Valley Days Carnival sets up on D-Day. Douglas High graduation is June 7, as the carnival opens to everyone. That brings the accompanying events leading up to the Carson Valley Days Parade on June 9.

It will almost be a relief that all we have to contend with the following week will be an election.

Mix in three farmers markets a week for spice and all the other things people do the year round for texture, and you have a bubbling stew of fun.

These are among the busiest weeks of the year in Carson Valley, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

It's a good time to take a little time away from the daily hustle and bustle and look at what this place has to offer besides the scenery, which we admit provides a great setting.