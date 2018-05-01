Gotta Dance gots to thank folks

Gotta Dance was Bringing Back the '80s on March 23 and more than 500 people showed up to the Douglas County Community Center stoked to cheer us on. The sixth annual "Gotta Dance" fundraiser for Suicide Prevention Network was a tremendous success … hailed by many as "the best one yet."

Attendees enjoyed not only our nine celebrity dancers and their instructors showing off their moves, but a number of alumni dancers, as well as a moving tribute "Be There Tomorrow" by Tom Morgan and more than 35 audience members.

We were once again reminded of just how generous the residents and businesses of Carson Valley and the surrounding local communities are. Their continued support of the annual "Gotta Dance" fundraiser is overwhelming! We cannot do it without the help of dozens of people.

There are so many people to thank, first and foremost, the dancers and instructors. Tiki Berman and Alex Kaskie, Ben Gelbaum and Shayla Pinther, Mike Olson and Mariana Aguilar, Nadine Chrzanowski and Kooper Van Worth, Brian Trute and Julie McCain, Christy Degenhart and Angelo Deperez, Todd Whear and Monique Haviland-Fulstone, Linda Burdick and Eric Rodal and Eddie Dimock and Misty Magee gave so much of themselves. Whear went home with the first place trophy for most money raised and Todd and his partner, Monique also took the first place mirror ball trophy for best dance. Linda Burdick was awarded second place for most money raised and Brian Trute and Julie McCain were awarded second place for best fance.

MC extraordinaire Dreu Murin took his amazing talent and personality to a new level and the audience loved him. Josh Larson and his production skills were outstanding. Thank you, Ann Peters of Dance Workshop, for once again helping to put together an amazing show. Judges Pat Bridges, Shannon Harris and Karen Lamb contributed their hilarious and spot-on critique of the dancers. Thank you, Shari Chappell, for your mentoring skills and insights provided to the judges and Mary Swisher for your "night of" talents. Thanks to Diane Jennings and her team for tracking and tallying the votes and money for the evening. The Knights of Columbus once again generously donated their time to organize and man the bar and Mick Holub and Belina Spear of Aramark Catering provided a fantastic dinner.

This year we were especially grateful to have two benefactor sponsors – Dr. Kim Bateman, Ph.D./author and Debbie Maggert of Guild Mortgage.

Our patron supporters once again came through for us in a big way. GE Oil & Gas/Baker Hughes – Minden facility; Carson Valley Inn; Starbucks and Stor-All … we truly cannot thank you enough.

Thank you also to the many other supporters, both corporate and individuals, whose contributions allowed us to put on another successful event: Dreu Murin Productions; 1862 David Walley's; Dr. Amy Hayes, Carson Medical Group; Custom Craft Builders; Jeanne Koerner – RE/MAX; City National Bank; ZGirls Fitness; Scott Smith – RE/MAX; Michael Chilcoat; Robert Harrington; Capital Beverages; Sierra Event Rentals; Ahern Rentals and BOHEME Salon.

I want to extend a special thank-you to the Suicide Prevention Network Board of Directors — Terry Taylor, Anthony Field, Natalia Vander Laan, John Merino, Sheela Bilderback, Dave Brady, Denise Castle, Jan Garcia, Andrea Highfill, Barry Penzel, and Steve Thaler — who not only donate their time and talents during the year, but make a special effort to contribute to this event. Last, but not least, a heartfelt thank-you to Nicole Lewis, Linda Sanfilippo and Special Events Coordinator Donna Chizek, along with the multitude of volunteers who help us with this extraordinary event.

We at Suicide Prevention Network are dedicated to continuing our mission to promote awareness and prevention through education, advocacy and intervention, thereby ensuring that all members of our community can live their lives free of the threat and anguish of loss from suicide. "Gotta Dance" is the primary source of financial monies needed to operate our nonprofit organization and once again, the generosity of Carson Valley's residents and businesses is so very much appreciated.

Debbie Posnien is Executive Director, Suicide Prevention Network