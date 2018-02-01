Gardnerville native nears retirement
February 1, 2018
Gardnerville native Capt. Richard J. Meadows will be retiring from the U.S. Navy soon after serving as the 44th commander of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va.
A 1986 graduate of Douglas High School, Meadows played football, basketball and golf for the Tigers.
Richard was a Douglas Dolfin, which seems appropriate given his eventual career path, though I knew lots of sailors who couldn't swim worth a darn, myself included.
He was one of a dozen Western Nevada students who received a John Ascuaga scholarship. He was instrumental in a Tiger homecoming win in 1985, running in the ball on a reverse against the Railroaders.
Richard graduated from the National War College in 2012, and served as aircraft carrier air operation officer for Naval Striking Forces NATO.
He has been a Navy pilot since 1997 and is the recipient of a Bronze Star.
Recommended Stories For You
Richard took over the helm at Oceana in August 2016 after serving as the base's executive officer.
His Naval career was a source of great pride for his dad, Navy veteran Jack Meadows, who died in 2016.
Jack owned Meneley Motors for a time, was a financial planner and a Rotarian for most of his life in Gardnerville.
■ ■ ■
It took two trips to the Department of Motor Vehicles, but I succeeded in getting my Real ID license on Tuesday.
It didn't start out well. I tried making an appointment, and it told me I had to be there by 9:15 a.m.
I walked up to the appointments desk and told the lady I was early, and she agreed with me, as the appointment was set for Feb. 13.
She gave me a form and told me I didn't have near enough documentation for the ID. She also took my cell phone number and while I was heading back to Genoa to get more info, I was able to track where I was in line.
I barely had enough time to gather the two bills with my address and name, which was quite a challenge, and my birth certificate before the texts were telling me to return.
When I arrived, my number was on the display and I only had to wait about 10 minutes before I was called to the window.
Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.