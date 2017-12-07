Fix local roads first

Residents of Douglas County's outlying neighborhoods deserve to have their roads repaired.

We agree that roads in Topaz Lake and Johnson Lane, among other places, are a mess and require considerable work to be put back in good order.

So when the county talks about spending $2.3 million to repair Waterloo Lane between Centerville Lane and Highway 88, we understand those folks might take that as an affront.

The issue for the county is that Waterloo is a regional route that connects Kingsbury Grade in Lake Tahoe to the county's largest community, the Gardnerville Ranchos.

It's as close as Carson Valley has to being a bypass around the southern portion of town, and while avoided by many, still gets considerable use.

When it was in decent shape, it was a safer and more direct route across the Valley, thanks in part to traffic signals at either end.

As a regional route, it definitely should receive regional money.

So where will the money come from to work on roads in the neighborhoods outside of the town and improvement district boundaries?

That question remains for officials and residents alike. At present we don't hear a great deal from Gardnerville Ranchos, Gardnerville, Minden or Indian Hills residents about how bad their local roads are. When we do hear from those residents, it generally turns out that the road they're complaining about belongs not to their local government, but to the county.

Complicating that matter is the fact that some of those roads have gotten so bad that no self-respecting district would take them over in their current shape.

We've heard folks say that everyone in the county should either be in some sort of district or no one should. We suspect the latter is a formula for those folks whose roads had been cared for to form a city and to heck with everyone else.

We believe that even if the county decides to put those people whose roads haven't been cared for in their own district, that those roads should be put right, first.