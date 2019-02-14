Feb. 14 Letters to the Editor

Residential growth not only issue

Editor:

There is an undercurrent of opinions that are concerned about growth and increased multiple resident housing. Opposing new multiple housing is not the only solution to this perceived problem.

Douglas County wages for many are in minimum wage service establishments. These employees cannot sustain housing in Douglas County. In solving this problem, we must increase multiple housing units to provide affordable housing to the service industry. In order to the keep the community rural, we oppose the permitting of multiple residential units.

Let us look at why so many citizens are in low-wage occupations. Why don't we examine the idea of limiting the number of competing establishments? As an example, we have three Subway sandwich stores on the opposite ends of town and in WalMart who must compete. Can Douglas County support three profitable Subways? They seem to survive, but if there was only one, their business would be greater and therefore so would be their profits and maybe they could pay a higher minimum wage and the other sandwich shops would also benefit.

The county allows commercial growth with no apparent concern with competition. We have many duplicate businesses competing for the same customer. We have two Arco stations, two Chevron stations, a new casino south of Gardnerville and the list goes on. There is a recent proposal for a new car wash. Will that benefit the current car washes?

If we are going to manage growth, we must include the entire housing and commercial industry. We now have a newer donut store that seems to be doing well, so do we allow a new donut store to open in town and split the existing donut business? The new Sonic can only add to the competition of the existing fast food restaurants. Competition is good if it promotes better prices and service, I just don't see that happening.

We should manage growth in all areas. Our local business owners who have been contributing members and established in Douglas County should also be protected from growth of unnecessary competition. A profitable establishment can pay higher wages and continue to give back to the community.

Jim Martin

Gardnerville

These kids today

Editor:

Once again we had snow and not a single teenager rang our bell asking to shovel snow. Nor did any of those adults who spend summers wanting to cut our grass. When I grew up summer was lawn cutting time and snow meant more bucks shoveling. We also had part-time jobs doing everything from setting pins at a bowling alley {They paid 10 cents a game) to soda jerking. My kids did the same things. I see signs at fast food places looking for help. Where are the teenagers who should want these jobs especially at the wages they are paying? As teenagers you have the opportunity to develop work ethics. Parents should be encouraging the kids to do part-time work even if its pushing a lawn mower or waxing a neighbor's car.

Time for kids to learn their is no free lunch although some running for office are telling them their is.

Ed Eggert

Gardnerville

Keep DARE, GREAT programs

Editor:

I read a recent article about the school district and the sheriff's department stopping the school prevention programs.

I'm very upset to hear about this because it's been such a huge impact in our community. Why would we take away such great programs that help our youth grow up to be great citizens of this community?

I really hope that DCSO listens to the parents. I for one have appreciated my son being involved with the DARE program, the Explorer Program and just being a productive member to our society.

I hope you listen to the community and not stop these amazing programs.

Angela Wood

Gardnerville

Preserve the DARE program

Editor:

My name is Marita Pruitt, and I wanted to express my concerns about the news that I read in the paper about the school district and the sheriff's department possibly shutting down the youth prevention programs.

I think it's a terrible idea. My son, Manuel, for the last four years has dedicated himself to the Explorer program and it has really made a significant difference in his life. My son was shy and didn't have a lot of friends and he joined the Explorer program and has changed for the better.

He wasn't doing well in school but thank goodness for these programs that made it where if he wanted to participate an of the extra activities he needed to have good grades. This was hard for him but having this program has helped my son stay positive and away from illegal drugs and misbehaving.

Please reconsider the youth services; it's a huge impact in our community and its needed.

Please let the public know we don't want this to be let go.

Marita Pruitt

Gardnerville

DARE is a valuable program

Editor:

Education is truly the greatest weapon in life.

It allows us to think clearly in difficult situations. It gives us the strength we need in order to keep our morals straight. Indeed, education is the key to creating a more healthy and sustainable community, state and nation. With all this being true, I was devastated to read that the Douglas County Sheriff Office new Sheriff Dan Coverly and the Superintendent of the Douglas County School District Teri White announced that they are considering shutting down the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, more commonly known as the DARE program.

In case you didn't know, the DARE program "is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons, that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives." As it is now, the DARE program is taught by two DCSO deputies in every fifth-grade classroom in the district.

As a past student of the DARE program and former youth advisory board member for DARE, I found my time with the deputies extremely impactful and life-changing, which is why I was utterly confused when White said she believes the program has "little effect in changing behaviors around the use of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco." This statement is not only insulting to the hard-working deputies who have dedicated their lives to public service and protecting the youth but to everyone who has worked and volunteered in the drug prevention field. As a nationally recognized advocate for my work in the field, in addition to working in the classroom with these deputies, I know that this program works in many amazing ways.

From my experience within the classroom, I have seen two major accomplishments truly come out of this program. The first is exposure and education to topics that are not always easy to talk to about at home. Many may not know that for some parents, the extent of educating their children on drugs is the phrase "Don't use drug kids!" Unfortunately, there's not always a deeper conversation for these children. That's where the DARE program steps in. It gives children the tools they need to not only understand why drugs do not promote a healthy lifestyle but gives them a chance to look at their own personal morals at a young age and leave their options open for the future. The second accomplishment is community outreach and positive role models for children to look up to. Allowing young students to interact with the specialized DARE officers creates an opportunity for them to have a positive relationship with law enforcement, which has been proven to create a safer community as a whole.

Former Sheriff Ron Pierini, who is by far one of Douglas Counties most respected politicians, always provided strong support for this program. As a previous Sheriff Explorer, I conducted honor guard ceremonies at DARE graduations (for students who completed the program), in addition to occasionally speaking at them. I was always inspired by the encouraging words Pierini spoke about the program. Pierini attended most of these graduations, and when he couldn't, Capt. Dan Coverly, who's now sheriff, would take his place. Coverly, like Pierini, talked about his admiration for the program, which was under his management as captain. However, within the span of a month in office, it seems that Coverly has now changed his mind about the program. His plan is to remove funding and instead add a fourth school resource officer in the district.

The jobs of a school resource officer and a DARE officer are unparalleled. While DARE officers provide a fun and energetic way of learning about the dangers of drugs, a school resource officer doesn't provide a similar option. A DARE officer is there to encourage; a school resource officer is there to protect. Replacing a DARE officer with a school resource officer is not a valid comparison and should not even be considered a replacement as the two jobs serve two very different purposes.

Unfortunately, we are facing an issue where local administrators, such as the principals, superintendent, and sheriff, are making a hasty decision despite not having spent enough time in the classroom with DARE officers and students. I urge the Douglas County School Board to truly take a deeper look into this decision and prevent the students of Douglas County from going unarmed with education on this threatening topic.

Spencer Flanders

Minden

Trees been there a long time

Editor:

I can't believe what I read in the Feb. 7 edition of our local newspaper.

My grandfather built the two houses across from McDonald's in the late '40s or '50s. I'm sure he planted those trees on his property.

It would not be an issue for the Town of Minden. It would be the state of Nevada.

I guess some people who have moved to our Valley have nothing else to do but write a letter about our trees.

I was born and raised in this Valley and the trees are still standing for the 73 years that I've been here.

I've got some advice. If you don't like it, move to the desert where there are not trees.

Bill Thran

Gardnerville