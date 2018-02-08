Farewell to an old colleague

On Thursday, the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza published its last edition.

For a lot of years after I first arrived at The Record-Courier, we and the Bonanza were the Nevada newspapers covering Lake Tahoe.

But there is a closer connection. In May 1989, Bonanza Sports Editor Guy Clifton took the reins of the The Record-Courier.

Besides writing a picture book every other year and being the face of rodeo and boxing for the Reno Gazette-Journal for a couple of decades, Clifton's main claim to fame is hiring a young reporter named Kurt Hildebrand. He's apologized for that more than once over the years.

A former Bonanza intern named Rick Hoover arrived with Clifton as a reporter. I took Hoover's spot when I arrived in August 1989. He's working at the Nevada Appeal these days.

Another Bonanza alum is still working for The R-C, Jim Grant.

Recommended Stories For You

It was Jim and Bonanza News Editor James Robbins who came up with the best newspaper April Fool's prank since Mark Twain burned down half the basin.

In 1992, the Bonanza published demonstrably fake news with a photo and story about Tahoe Tessie on the front page.

I may be embellishing, but I recall something about Tessie sticking her head in a fishing boat and claiming someone's poodle.

The R-C's sister publication, the Tahoe Daily Tribune, which features a Tahoe Tessie column, will take over coverage of Incline Village.

■ ■ ■

There are three different newspapers that carry the name Record-Courier, and that occasionally can be a pain.

The Ohio Record-Courier is located in Kent, and is a good-sized daily, quite bit larger than our Gardnerville version, but there isn't a big "The" in the name.

The other Record-Courier was located in Baker City, Ore., until its 90-year-old publisher decided to hang up his typesetter's visor in July 2016.

People are sometimes rightly confused. I occasionally get press releases that are clearly targeted to Northwestern audiences, but nothing too annoying.

I get letters from Ohio readers for that R-C, which I cheerfully forward to their proper place.

On Tuesday, I started getting a bunch of letters about a court case that has little relevance to Gardnerville or the Silver State.

By Wednesday morning there was a baker's dozen in my in-box.

I wish I could blame that for messing up the attribution on Marshall Goldy's letter, but it was all me.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.