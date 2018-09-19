Everyone talks about the weather …

There have been 21 Septembers in Minden since records started being kept 112 years ago when not a drop of precipitation fell in the town gauge.

And it looks like we're well on our way to a 22nd.

Summer ends on Saturday and with only a quarter inch of rain since the beginning of the season, it is dry as a bone in Carson Valley.

September also represents another precipitation milestone, the last month of the water year, which begins on Oct. 1.

A wet spring brought the Valley up to 108 percent of the average precipitation of the year with 9.62 inches.

Interestingly, most of the precipitation that fell during the year came during the months of November, March and May. November led the charge at 3.1 inches, the fifth-wettest on record, indicating how rare that is.

We might still see some precipitation before the end of the month, but no one in agriculture relies on precipitation in September to actually grow anything.

Most of the hay crop has been cut and dried, this summer being excellent for that last part.

This summer was warm, but not particularly hot, either. We know that there were a lot of days where the high temperature was over 90, but there weren't any days this summer where the high temperature cracked 100.

A long season was nice for growing tomatoes, and the apple crop is burgeoning, waiting for a nice freeze to fully ripen.

Now we look to the coming winter and wonder what it has in store for us.

The three-month outlook for November, December and January calls for above average temperatures and even odds for an average winter.

But we know that forecasts are at best educated guesses, and not one of these western Nevada winters is the identical to the last. With four above average calendar years in a row, it's likely we could see a few droughty years before the rain and snow returns — or not.